The 31st annual Tour de Meers bicycle ride benefit fundraising event for the Meers Volunteer Fire Department has been cancelled until next year due to an abundance of caution in line with the COVID-19 National Emergency Declaration and ongoing public health updates.
The ride was set to take place on Saturday, May 23rd, as the event traditionally takes place on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend. Drawing in close to 600 riders a year, it’s one of the largest and longest-running bicycle events in the region.