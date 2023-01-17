Top seeds had little trouble Monday as the Comanche County Basketball Tournament opened with four first-round girls games at the Great Plains Coliseum.
Top-seeded Walters used a big start from Macie Edgmon to earn a 68-9 victory over Indiahoma in the evening’s second game.
In the opener No. 2-seeded Sterling beat Elgin’s junior varsity 57-21. Later in the evening the 3-seed Chattanooga earned a 50-20 victory over Fletcher and 4-seed Geronimo beat Big Pasture, 48-25.
That sets up Thursday’s four-game schedule with a pair of what is stacking up to be an interesting pair of semifinal games. Walters meets ??? at 7:10 and then comes a rematch between Sterling and Chattanooga.
“We beat them 55-39 early in the season,” Chatty girls coach Tyler Karr said. “We have been fighting some sickness but we had them all here tonight.”
The Warriors are going to do one thing and that is put pressure on opponents from the first whistle to the last.
“We have 10 or 11 who can play and help us,” Karr said. “I thought our execution on both sides tonight. We have a group of young players who come each day and work hard.
“This is a great group. They don’t complain and will grind hard all the time. Our depth has allowed us to wear teams down.”
And the shooting was better last night compared to what it was two weeks ago in the Jeff Hart Memorial Tournament on the same court.
“We have been in a shooting slump but we hit some tonight,” Karr said. “We’re averaging nine made 3s a game and we got close to that tonight.” To be exact the Warriors had eight including four from Trentley Sharp, one of six freshmen who played for Karr last night.
But junior Rayleigh Garrett seems to be the glue who keeps the team together.
“You’re right,” Karr said. “She is vocal and is a great team player. She works hard all the time and keeps us organized out there.”
Sharp led the team last night with 14 and another freshman, Jaci Cassell, added 12.
Tonight the boys take the court for four first-round games with the opener to feature top-seeded Big Pasture against Cache JV at 4:30 p.m. Sterling meets Fletcher at 5:50 followed by Walters and Chattanooga at 7:10 and Indiahoma vs. Geronimo at 8:30.
Here is a brief look at the other first-round girls games:
Sterling 57, Elgin JV 21
Girls
This one was decided early as the Sterling girls turned up the defensive pressure and raced out to a 15-0 lead after one quarter and never looked back.
Elgin JV got on the scoreboard in the second quarter and eventually started to find the range, scoring 11 in the third quarter including hitting three treys.
Sterling coach Jennifer Garner was not happy with her reserves and sent the starters back out to finish the third quarter and then let the reserves get their on-the-job learning in the fourth. Senior Emma Nunley led Sterling with 14 and Ashlyn Clift added 10.
For Elgin Head Coach Brett Sanders, it was all about getting his young players some experience.
“It’s better than practice,” the highly-successful coach said. “We just have to keep getting them out there and learning.”
It was obvious the Elgin girls got more confidence as the game progressed.
Walters 68, Indiahoma 9
Girls
This one was over after the first quarter as Indiahoma was unable to slow down the Blue Devils as Macie Edgmon scored 10 in that span to lead her top-seeded club to a 20-0 lead after the first eight minutes.
Emma Youngblood added 11 and Anne Dyke 10 for the Blue Devils.
Geronimo 48, Big Pasture 25
Girls
This one was close for a quarter but the Blue Jays started sinking shots and pulled away with a 20-6 edge in the second quarter to send all four of the highest seeds into the semifinals.
Brooke Bolling led Geronimo with 13 and Chrissa Gomez rained down 11 with three of her high-arching threes.
Geronimo also did a good job on defense most of the game, forcing the Rangers to one-and-done on most possessions.