There is something special about the Comanche County Tournament, especially for those who have played in it and then return as a coach.
“It’s great to be back coaching in this tournament,” Big Pasture boys coach Hunter Quickle said. “I played in it when I was at Chattanooga and while we never got to win it, we did finish runners-up when I was playing. I was on a team with Paul Jewell, Eric Garza and that bunch.”
Quickle got his first win as the BP skipper Tuesday with a 70-40 victory over Cache junior varsity.
“It would be nice to win it but we’re going to have to earn it,” he said. “Our guys have been playing well and they play together and do a good job executing.”
In other boys first-round action Tuesday Sterling beat Fletcher, 63-27; Walters beat Chattanooga, 65-28; and Indiahoma clipped Geronimo, 42-32.
There are no games tonight but girls action resumes Thursday starting at 4:30 p.m.
Big Pasture 70, Cache JV 40
Boys
This game was all but over after one period as the Rangers showed their versatility on both ends of the floor with a quick use of the press to throw the young Bulldogs for a loop, racing out to a 29-6 lead after the first eight minutes.
The balance is what has allowed the Rangers to rattle off 15 wins against just two losses, both to ranked teams in Duke and Carnegie. Four players made double figures with Grayson Skocolas getting 13, Lane Tinsley 12 and Dayne Rivers and Aiden McCullough with 10 each.
“We do have a very unselfish group,” first-year head coach Hunter Quickle said. “These guys are really focused and they find a way to get things done out there. They play well together and work really hard.
“We know that there are going to be times when we aren’t going to have the length to press people but the main thing is these guys are having fun and they are smart players.”
Depth is another factor.
“We can go 7 or 8 deep and still be pretty good,” he said. “These guys have really bought into what we’ve been teaching them.”
Sterling 63, Fletcher 27
Boys
This was still up for grabs at halftime with Sterling owning a 33-22 lead but senior Hayden Taliaferro decided to take over, scoring 12 of his game-high 22 points in that take-charge quarter.
“Hayden was a freshman when I got here and he played a good number of minutes that season,” Sterling coach Trent Parrish said. “He’s got the experience and he is really active out there. He’s got some range and he plays taller than he is at 6-0 or maybe 6-1.”
However, the senior leader came out in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury but Parrish thinks he will be ready by Friday when the Tigers play Walters.
“I don’t think it’s serious, he just stretched the muscle there in the back of his ankle,” he said. “He should be OK. We need him.”
Max Puccio added 17 more for the Tigers including eight in the deciding third quarter. Nate Anderson added 10. Fletcher was led by Aiden Harrel with 15 but just three other Wildcats scored a total of 12 points and that wasn’t enough to keep them in the game in the second half.
Walters 65, Chatty 28
Boys
This game had the Blue Devils out in front all the way but in the third quarter Chatty made a run and cut the lead to 14 at 39-25 with 4:32 remaining in the third quarter.
Walters coach John Nease called time and gathered his team together and they came out with a renewed fire and soon it was 61-28 as the final two minutes worked down on the clock.
It was balance that told the story as Gunter Sain scored 14 and Carter Ray 13 for the Blue Devils and seven other players scored to take control down the stretch.
Owyn McCoin was able to produce 13 for the Warriors but that was not nearly enough to keep them in the game down the stretch.
Indiahoma 42, Geronimo 32
Boys
Indiahoma spoiled the seedings by beating the fourth seed and it was a balanced attack that made the difference in this one as the Warriors dominated inside.
The lead seemed comfortable at one point before Geronimo’s Joe McCarthy drilled three straight treys to cut the lead to nine.
But Indiahoma made just enough free throws to seal the outcome.