Sage Kimzey has already added eight world championship gold buckles to his trophy case but after seeing Stetson Wright starting to put up those same big numbers, Kimzey is eager to get back into the title picture and he’s counting on a big effort Saturday at the Liberty National Xtreme Bull Riding Classic to help his climb back to the top of the world standings.
Kimzey has draws Frontier Rodeo Company’s Coffee Red Eye and a good score will give him a shot at a chunk of the large purse.
At the young end of the entry list are Chauk Dees of Sterling who has draw Up Front from the Frontier herd and he will be gunning for a big check as he continues to try and become a consistent contender. Dees won the Lawton Rangers Rodeo title in 2018 and is eager to build on the win.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday night at the Great Plains Coliseum and among the big boys competing for high payouts, the ON-Point Junior Bull Riding will once again be a fan favorite.
Some of the other big names scheduled to compete tonight are Trey Kinzey, younger brother of the world champion, Josh Frost, Laramier Mosley, Jace Trosclair, Parker Breding, and many young stars.
Saturday the big names show up with Lukasey Morris, Creek Young, Dustin Boquet, Jeff Askey, Tyler Bingham, Shane Proctor, and many others.
The bulls will arrive today and get their first look at the facility and be ready for their first outs. While the bulls have something to prove, the riders are prepared to pick up big checks as they chase the world title.
Tickets remain on sale at Crutcher’s for the West. Tickets can also be purchased online at Stubwire.com