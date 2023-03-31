Going strong

Sage Kimzey is shown during one of his seven world championships he claimed at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Kimzey is entered in the Liberty National Bank Xtreme Bulls coming up March 31 and April 1 at the Great Plains Coliseum.

 Photo courtesy Dan Hubbell/PRCA

Sage Kimzey has already added eight world championship gold buckles to his trophy case but after seeing Stetson Wright starting to put up those same big numbers, Kimzey is eager to get back into the title picture and he’s counting on a big effort Saturday at the Liberty National Xtreme Bull Riding Classic to help his climb back to the top of the world standings.

Kimzey has draws Frontier Rodeo Company’s Coffee Red Eye and a good score will give him a shot at a chunk of the large purse.

