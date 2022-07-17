The Greater Lawton-Fort Sill USBC Association held their annual Jerry Hill Men’s Top Average Invitational and the Jean Yamarik Women’s Top Average Invitational at Thunderbird Lanes last Saturday afternoon.
In addition, Sunday afternoon the GLFS USBC also held the Lil Johnson 60+ senior tournament and then on Monday night the Po-Boy tournament was back in action so let’s get to the good stuff.
Jerry Hill Men’s Top Average Results
The Jerry Hill event featured the following twelve bowlers including their six game qualifying totals.
Mark Hill (1417), James Bomboy Sr. (1369), Phil Kilmartin (1320), James Bomboy Jr. (1313), Rich-ard Jacoby (1307), Troy Hardin (1302), Benjamin Laird (1299), Chad Perry (1264), Kellan Hill (1205), Robert Copeland (1176), James Ray (1163) and Keith Thompson, who had to withdraw after the first three games due to an injury, rounded out the prestigious list.
The top five bowlers advanced to a stepladder roll where Bomboy Jr. beat Jacoby in the first match, 243-203 and then went on to shoot a 242 to get the win against Kilmartin’s entry of 194.
Bomboy Jr. was then faced with the task of beating his dad.
It didn’t appear that either wanted to win but the final score showed Jr. 199 to Sr. 185 and Bomboy Jr. went on to meet the best of the day’s best, Mark Hill.
It is not easy to beat Hill on any given day and on this day, it wasn’t going to happen.
Hill had qualifying games of 229, 232, 225, 236, 247 and 248 to make up the 1417 top seed total. Hill added another 248 for his finals game to take the 2021-2022 Jerry Hill Top Average Tournament Championship title averaging 237.8 for the day.
Jean Yamarik Women’s Top Average Results
The Jean Yamarik Women’s Top Average event had nine women in contention.
Due to the large variance in averages, this tournament allows for handicap to better even the playing field.
Bowlers this year including their qualifying totals with handicap were as follows.
Andrea Halstead (1252), Zari Conway (1184), Carla Dewberry (1141), Sue Avis (1137), Emily Kitzrow (1130), Lisa Tipton-Gass (1126), Dena Hicks (1121), Teri Jester (1107) and Amy Copeland (1039).
This tournament also featured the stepladder final with the top five rolling off for the title.
In the first match, Kitzrow beat Avis 191-180 and advanced to bowl a heads up match against Dew-berry.
Both bowlers had 22 pins handicap going in so they were even up from the start and almost to the finish with Dewberry getting the win with a 194 to Kitzrow’s 192.
There were a few more strikes in the next match where Dewberry took on Conway with only a 7 pin advantage.
Both ladies found the line to put on a good show but when it came down to the end, Dewberry got the win 258 – 230. (This was a high scoring match with scratch totals of 236-215.)
Dewberry had one more obstacle to conquer, long time high roller Andrea Halstead.
Halstead has won this event several times but Dewberry wasn’t backing down and went on to claim the 2021-2022 Jean Yamarik Women’s Top Average Championship title 234-167.
Lil Johnson 60+ Men’s and Women’s Results
The Third Lil Johnson 60+ Men’s and Women’s tournaments were held last Sunday, also at Thunderbird Lanes.
The men’s division format featured three games of qualifying before cutting to the top third, in this case, ten bowlers, who then rolled one additional game before cutting to the top five for a stepladder finale. Scoring for this event also included handicap.
Top ten finishers in the men’s division with their qualifying handicap total were as follows.
Richard Jacoby (679), Dale Perry (674), David Gass (639), Marshall Miller (630), Marvin Cox (616), Steve Lindsay (613), Walter Keithley (605), Leon Webb (587), Duane Hurwitz (583) and Sam Bow-man (569).
After one additional game, the standings went as follows with the stage set for the stepladder. Perry added a 234 for 908, Jacoby put up a 206 for 885, Keithley shot 194 for 819, Gass rolled 163 for 802 and Hurwitz went 215 for 799.
Hurwitz, with one pin advantage, beat Gass in the first round 184-183 and then lost to Keithley who rolled 210 for the win against Hurwitz’s 174.
Keithley then faced Jacoby who had been solid all day. It was a close match nonetheless with Jacoby advancing to the finals, 193-187.
There were six bowlers in this event receiving zero pins handicap, Jacoby and Perry were two of them so here we are with yet another heads up bout.
As expected, you strike, I strike and we stay fairly even throughout the game but Perry lost track somewhere along the way and Jacoby found his zone, taking the 2021-2022 Lil Johnson 60+ Men’s Division Championship title, 238-203.
The format for the women’s division was three games with handicap, paying the top five but with the top four rolling off in stepladder fashion.
There were only ten ladies entered in this year’s event so essentially, the top five cashed.
Top seed with 654 was Lisa Tipton-Gass followed by Sandra Minnick, 616, Zari Conway, 585, Jayme Wilkerson, 567 and Teri Jester, 560, received a gift card for her efforts.
Conway found a line that kept giving, putting up a 251 to beat out Wilkerson with 186 in the first match.
She then went 215 to Minnick’s 182 to advance to the finals against Tipton-Gass, who shares the same love for tournament bowling as Conway and the battle line was drawn.
Only two pins separated this pair with Conway getting the advantage but the day’s wear and tear started to show and after two extra games, all Conway could do was a 206.
Tipton-Gass however had just been waiting her turn while putting together a game plan that worked well enough for her to roll 226 to take the 2021-2022 Lil Johnson 60+ Women’s Division Champi-onship title.
Po-Boy Results
Last Monday night’s Po-Boy played host to thirty-nine bowlers after the week’s hiatus over the 4th of July.
The first to sign up and the first qualifier was Chris Reser who shot 258-278 to earn top seed with 554.
Mark Hill rolled 258-256 for the second seed with 514 and David Yett went 223-244 for 508 and third and Shawn Thomas peeked over 500 with 506 on games of 229 and 207.
The remaining cast making up the top sixteen advancing to the single elimination bracket was as follows.
Kellan Hill 228 and 268 for 496, Tony Faustner 492, Amy Copeland 488, Mary Reser 488, Kerriya Miller 481, James Middleton 478, Toby Franco 473, Barry Morris 468, Sam Bowman 459, Matt Ray 452, Damon Claunch 450 and Roy Johnson 446.
First alternate was Andrea Halstead with 445.
High scratch game winners were Mark Hill and Chris Reser.
Hill and Reser shared first in game one, both with a 258 game.
Reser took first in game two with his 278 and Hill got second with 256.
In the round of sixteen, Reser, Miller, Morris, Thomas, Ray, Franco, Copeland and Hill all advanced to the round of eight.
Reser beat Miller 253-196, Thomas beat Morris 223-150, and Ray won over Franco 264-196 and in an upset Amy Copeland put forth her best effort and beat Mark Hill 272-259.
Of course, Copeland does have 40 pins handicap to Hill’s zilch, but in her defense, she did shoot 232 scratch, so there’s that!
Moving on to the semi finals, Thomas got the win over Reser 269-247 and Ray left Copeland with a fourth place finish, 228-201.
Shawn Thomas and Matt Ray lined up for the finals where Thomas had it all figured out scoring 244 to Ray’s 193 to win the coveted Po-Boy Champ title.
The next Po-Boy will be held tomorrow night starting at 7 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes.
Tournament director Richard Jacoby asked that you please call or text to let him know if you plan on attending so that he can be better prepared for the masses that gather at the last minute, you know who you are.
As always, the entry fee is only $25 for a fun filled night of bowling competition.
League News
And if all of that wasn’t enough, congratulations to Bob Carter for a no-tap 900 series rolled in the senior Socialites No-Tap league last Monday afternoon.
Not much to say except that they were all nine or better and that within itself is quite an accom-plishment or you would be reading about them all of the time with as much no-tapping as we do around these parts.
Other Socialites highlights include a 789 by Marvin Cox who had no-tap games of 273, 251 and 265 and an attaboy to Don Ginter Jr. for his no-tap 300, the first game out of the hat.
Paul Zerbe rolled the high scratch series in league play of 708 on games of 256, 225 and 227 in the Entertainers and Bruce Flack put together a 707 on game of 235, 214 and 258 for the nighttime high series, bowled in the Guys and Dolls.
And in youth league play, congratulations once more to Symphony Smith for a career high 163 game bowled in the Summer HotShots at Thunderbird Lanes.
No-Tap Colorama results
Gene Augustine retained his title as No-Tap Champion, posting 822 with his handicap after starting the day with 278 for back to back wins in the event in the men’s division.
Ken Knoff, who posted a no-tap 300 for game one, landed in second with 768 and Damon Foster rounded out the top three with 763.
El Louise Miller won the ladies division with 785, followed by Margit Augustine’s 754.
Scratch Singles winners were Roger Hanley, 755 for first and Michael Peckinpaugh was second high-est with 672.
Mystery Doubles winners were as follows: Gm. 1, 1st – Ken Knoff/Robert Lansberry, 542; Gm. 1, 2nd – Gene Augustine/Cleo Travis, 537; Gm. 2, 1st – Randy Travis/Roger Hanley, 524; Gm. 2, 2nd – JP Nauman/Michael Sneed, 507; Gm. 3, 1st – Sam Bowman/Elaine Henderson, 530; Gm. 3, 2nd – Randy Travis/Roger Hanley, 519
The only Strike Pot winners were Gary Webster and JP Nauman and the Special Challenge shots sur-vived for another week of increased carryovers.
Randy Travis rolled seven, strike and then a five count for a twenty-two total going for the “21” Jack-pot.
Cleo Travis got the “Match Play” ticket call where he rolled a five count, followed by a four count for no winner.
Up next was Roy Johnson who needed a five count to match his Pill Draw. That did not work out so well and neither did Michael Sneed’s effort to leave a split for the “Snake Bite” draw.
Sneed got a nine count, and so did Peggy Towne with her attempt at Waldo. Unfortunately, Peggy’s single pin leave was the eight pin.
Had it been the number one pin, we would be singing a different tune but we will have to keep trying.
Give it a try every Friday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes starting at 1 p.m.
All bowlers age 50 and above are eligible to participate.
Tournament News
Carl Christman’s annual Knights of Columbus Mixed Up tournament is just around the corner. Entries are available at all area bowling centers. Start getting your team together for this fun for everyone event.