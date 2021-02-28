Top 5 Baits for Pre-Spawn Bass
1. Lipless crankbaits – going all the way back to the original “Rat-L-Trap” lipless crankbaits are excellent choice for covering large amounts of water. Lures in crawfish patterns or baitfish silver are the preferred choices.
2. Lipped crankbaits – while rattling lipless baits are great for covering area, lipped varieties cover more of the water column. They can bank into cover and entice a strike, or dive deep in open water for schooling fish. Try the above colors or tiger perch to give some additional color to the offering.
3. Jerkbaits – these long skinny floating, or suspending crankbaits are retrieve with a “jerking” motion followed by a pause. Imitating a wounded baitfish, these are great pre-spawn baits for hungry bass.
4. Swimbaits – as simple as a paddle tail, single color “sassy shad” or with all the detail of a rainbow trout, swim baits are great cast and retrieve baits. Match the size and color to the conditions and these make a perfect pre-spawn bait.
5. Spinner bait – by itself, spinner baits look very little like any living creature in our waters, but when the blades get to spinning and reflecting during a retrieve, this one bait can imitate the flash of a bait fish surprisingly well. Match the skirt color and blade shape, color and number to the conditions, and you’ve got the most popular bass bait of all time.