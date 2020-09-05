Friday night football in Elgin began with a fireworks display but ended in defeat when the Owls hosted the Anadarko Warriors who, once again under the leadership of head coach Kent Jackson, sent the Owls to the locker room with their first loss of the season.
From the beginning, the Owls offense struggled against the sizable ‘Darko defensive line. Elgin was plagued with interceptions, sacks, fumbles and turnovers early in the game. The Elgin defensive line couldn’t contain senior Anadarko running back Zavier Galey, and allowed the Warriors to put 40 points on the board before the half. However, a hard push late in the third quarter and early in the fourth, had fans believing a comeback was imminent. It was too little too late though, and the Owls fell 48-14.
Jackson, who led the Warriors to a 4A championship against Poteau in 2013, returned to coach the Anadarko after a 2 year hiatus to focus on his administration duties with the school. Jackson said he and the Warriors are on long road the playoffs and that journey began with this Week 1 game.
“Tonight was tremendous,” Jackson said. “We were really playing fast on offense, defense made a couple of great stands, but we’ve got a long way to go. We’re not where we need to be, but we’re going to get there.”
Elgin won the coin toss and elected to receive. Freshman running back Trey Crabtree returned the kickoff for 29 yards on Elgin’s own 49 to start the first quarter. The ‘Darko defense kept the Owls contained around the 50-yard line until an interception at the Elgin 48, off a pass from freshman quarterback Peyton Christensen ended the drive.
The Warriors took advantage of the early turnover to work their way down the field, and Anadarko took an early lead with a 20 yard rush by junior Karsen Williams who also ran in the two point conversion, leading the Owls 8-0 with 8:24 left in the first quarter.
Tyson Sheffield missed the kickoff at the 20-yard line and chased the ball back to the Elgin 10, then a sack on Christensen pushed the Owls further back to the two-yard line. Christensen then used a hard count to fake out the Warrior defense. Twice — gaining 10 yards. The third time was not the charm though, and the Owls earned a false start flag and trip back to the 7-yard line. Junior wide receiver Jacobi Lund was then able to fight through the Warrior defense to earn a first down after an 11-yard rush, but an interception off Christensen ended the Owls drive. The Warriors scored two more times to end the first quarter 24-0, and twice in the second to close the first half of the game 40-0.
The Warriors opened the third quarter with another touchdown and 2-point conversion, but the Owls were able to hold them there while freshman running back Matt Lund worked his way to the from Elgin’s 38 to ‘Darko’s 25-yard line in 3 plays to end the third and put them within field goal distance.
The Owls began the final quarter with a handoff from sophomore quarterback Austin Elam to Lund who was forced out of bounds at the 1-yard line, then fought through to the endzone on the next play. The Owls were stopped short on the two-point conversion, but had 6 points on the scoreboard. Both teams scored once more, to end the game 48-14, Anadarko.
“We had a good drive at the end, but it was too little too late,” Elgin head coach Chalmer Wyatt said. “We never came out of the gates. We’ve got a lot of new guys in new positions this year. I hate to chalk it up to a learning experience but that’s what it is. Ultimately though, there’s no excuse and we’ve got to be prepared. We’ve got a lot of work to do. We’re going to plan in and get ready for Blanchard.”
Elgin will host Blanchard for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday, Sep. 11 and Anadarko host Marlow for a 7 p.m. matchup.