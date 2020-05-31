After opening the gates back up to the public last weekend, Lawton Speedway had to postpone racing on Saturday because of COVID-19 restrictions.
However, the speedway is expected to jump back in the fast lane this week as some big names from the world of NASCAR come to Southwest Oklahoma for a big-time event.
The All Star Circuit of Champions, which was established 50 years ago as the first touring “outlaw” circuit for sprint cars, comes to the Speedway for the first time on Thursday, June 4. Gates open at 5 p.m., with races starting at 8 p.m.
The circuit is based out of Ohio and typically races at tracks in the east and midwest. However, with COVID-19 limiting track availability, the All Stars are looking to race nearly wherever they can. That’s where Lawton comes into play.
“It comes back to what the track can actually handle as far as crowd and getting cars in and out,” Bryan Hulbert publicist for S&S Promotions said. “It’s a unique deal. It’s something the fans haven’t seen in a while, and they’re names these people have heard but haven’t necessarily seen in person.”
The circuit’s specialty is 410 winged sprint cars. And while the races on Thursday will include the familiar faces local Speedway-goers know, they will also include some faces from TV. Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart will be among those racing on Thursday. The recent NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee will be joined by Kyle Larson, who is indefinitely suspended by NASCAR after uttering a racial slur during one of the circuit’s iRacing races. Larson was dropped by Chip Ganassi Racing the next day, and has been racing on outlaw circuits in recent weeks. Larson finished 6th in the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series standings.
Tickets are $30 and are available at myracepass.com. Pit passes are $40. For more information, call 918-247-7223.