Po-Boy number three is in the books with Toby Franco taking the title for the first time in several tries.
If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again as they say and Toby has been returning year after year, season after season to win a championship.
The wait is over and the crown is his, if only for a short while.
The event on last Monday night fielded thirty entries as Mark Hill took over for tournament director Richard Jacoby, who was in Vegas bowling in the USBC Nationals tournament.
Highlighting the two game qualifier for the second week in a row was youth participant Mikey York, this week with a pace setting 584 on back to back games of 265, including a modest 54 pins handicap.
Andrew Jones made the cut in fourth with 495, followed by Shawn Thomas with 487, Matt Ray with 474 (225-226) and we find Toby Franco sitting in seventh with 473.
Ken Knoff rolled back to back 181’s, a 468, to make the cut in eighth and defending champion Roy Johnson qualified ninth with 460.
The remaining to make the top sixteen were as follows.
10th-Steve Lindsay, 451, 11th-Blaine McKinney, 450, 12th-Steve Seymour, 449, 13th-Kerriya Miller, 444, 14th-D.J. Pyfer, 444, 15th-Kellan Hill, 435 and 16th-Payne Jolly, 434.
High scratch game winners during qualifying were Anthony Sneed, 278, and Shawn Thomas, 240, for game one. Sneed also took first in game two for a 233 and Matt Ray was second highest with a 226.
The battle to the top eight was tough fought as we see 16th seed Jolly beat top seed York 268-240 and defending Champ Johnson lose in a close match against Knoff, 210-206.
Additionally, Seymour beat Thomas, 271-225, Miller with a big win over Jones, 268-166, Pyfer advancing over Croft, 237-230 and Ray moved by McKinney.
Franco beat Lindsay 226-186 and Sneed mowed over Hill, 269-215.
Knoff continued to score well and rolled 276 (223 scratch) to get past his opponent Jolly (194) and Seymour put up a 252 to advance past Miller’s 231.
On the other side, Pyfer and Ray went to a roll-off to determine who would advance to the semis after tying with 203.
While Pyfer inevitably won the 9th/10th frame match 58-28, Franco sent Sneed back to Texas 238-220 and the final four was set.
Knoff won his face-off against Seymour, 225-208 and Franco showed no mercy on Pyfer with a 245-187 victory, and he wasn’t finished.
Franco continued to blast away in the final game, throwing a big 256 scratch at Knoff.
Knoff put forth a good effort but could only manage 241 and that was with his handicap.
Franco tallied out at 294 with his handicap, taking with him his first Po-Boy win.
There will not be a Po-Boy event tomorrow night in observance of Independence Day but will be back for the fourth event of the summer series on July 11th.
The tournament will be held at Thunderbird Lanes starting at 7PM.
Due to the popularity of this event, please sign up and pay by 6:45pm to prevent a delayed start time.
League Highlights
Roger Hanley was on hand for the Entertainers Summer outing last Wednesday afternoon on a rare occasion and said, after setting a 238 average, that he might not be available for the rest of the summer.
Hanley led league bowlers with a 715 series from that afternoon where he rolled 236, 257 and 222.
Tyler Price was second-highest with 712 from the Roudy Bunch on games of 238, 242 and 232 and with a 695 from the Guys and Dolls Summer setting, Tony Mendoza finished third highest this week.
Mendoza had games of 248, 169 and 278 to make up the series.
Not a lot of high scores this week, not even in the no-tap Socialites league where Ronnie King started with the no-tap 300 but barely broke 700 for series.
Bob Carter ended up with the league’s high series of 772 on games of 230, 274 and 268.
No-Tap Colorama Results
Cleo Travis reclaimed the No-Tap Colorama crown with an 882 handicap series that included scratch no-tap games of 232, 243 and 266.
Damon Foster finished in second place, scoring 266, 222 and 263 for 859 with handicap and Ken Knoff, who started with a no-tap 300 game, added 247 and 209 for a third place handicap series of 852.
Phil Kilmartin rolled 840 scratch that included games of 252, 300 and 288, to take first in the scratch series race followed by Tracy Price, making his debut with games of 277, 300 and 221 for 798.
Finishing in third was Marshall Miller, who went 290, 251 and 255 for a 796 total.
The blind draw of the Mystery Doubles was very kind to one pair of bowlers as you will see from the winners list below.
Gm. 1, 1st – Damon Foster/Walter Keithley, 563
Gm. 1, 2nd – Cleo Travis/Phil Kilmartin, 531
Gm. 2, 1st – Cleo Travis/Phil Kilmartin, 590
Gm. 2, 2nd – Robert Lansberry/David Yett, 535
Gm. 3, 1st – Cleo Travis/Phil Kilmartin, 601
Gm. 3, 2nd – Lee Brown/Sam Bowman, 558
Roy Olson and Phil Kilmartin were the only bowlers to nab a Strike Pot ticket but a couple of bowlers came out winners in the special challenge portion of the event.
We will start with the “21” Jackpot where Marvin Cox busted with twenty-five and then move on to Match Play where Robert Lansberry failed to repeat his first throw of a seven count.
Don Ginter Jr. however hit pay-dirt when he pulled the number seven pill and knocked over seven pins for a little cashola, as did Lee Brown who left the 2-10 for some Snake-Bite cash.
We continue to see the Waldo strike during league but when the chips are down, we are still looking. This week, Michael Sneed just reared back and fired for effect. Needless to say, that did not work either.
This event is held every Friday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes starting at 1pm. All bowlers age 50 and above are eligible to participate.
Top Average Tournaments Coming Soon
The Lil Johnson 60 + Senior tournament is scheduled for Sunday, July 10th at noon with check in at 11:30 at Thunderbird Lanes.
This tournament is open to all seniors who are 60 and above. This tournament features a men’s divi-sion and a women’s division.
All bowlers will bowl 3 games then cut to top 1/3 then bowl 1 additional game then cut to top 5 for bracket play.
The Jerry Hill Men’s Top 12 average is scheduled for Saturday, July 9th, check in at 11:30; bowling will start at noon at Thunderbird Lanes.
Bowlers will bowl 6 games moving 1 pair to the right after each game. Top 5 will advance to step ladder.
And it looks as if the Jean Yamarik Women’s event will be taking the top eight so as not to drop too far down in average to get 12 bowlers.
The Lil Johnson is open to all senior bowlers ages 60 and above. The Jerry Hill and the Jean Yamarik are invitationals, open only to those who are qualified. Those bowlers should have been contacted by the association, if you feel you should have received a call and have not, please contact Kristina McCoy, Jim Bomboy Sr or Chris Reser with your concerns.