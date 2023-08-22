The TNT league was the first to get the 2023-24 bowling season underway last week. By the end of the month we will have approximately sixteen leagues on the floor in this association, including youth so news will pick up.
But for now congrats goes out to Kellan Hill for a super 752 starting series that included games of 258, 225 and 269.
Matt Ray found the line to open his year with a 717 set that went 226, 256 and 235 and Robert Copeland put the league high game on the charts of 279, followed by Mitchell Hill with a 275.
Carla Dewberry led the ladies with 524 thanks to an opening high game of 245.
Barry Morris was the No-Tap Champ of last Friday’s Senior No-Tap event posting games of 228, 240 and a no-tap 300 for 879 with handicap.
Rick Olson took second with 873 on games of 228, 278 and 298 and Sam Bowman rounded out the top three with 870 that went 256, 300 and 242.
Lil Johnson rolled 267, 262 and 208 to win the ladies title with 824, followed by Shirley Hanley at 786.
The Scratch singles winners were the same as the men’s handicap winners, only in a different order. Olson was first with 804, Bowman was second with 798 and Morris was third with 768.
In the Mystery Draw, Ken Knoff with Don Ginter Jr. won game one with 572, Lil Johnson with Peggy Towne won game two with 593 and Malden Smith with Barry Morris won game three with 570.
Strike pot winners were Marshall Miller, Charles Norman, Lil Johnson and John Fortner and Challenge shots saw some winners for a change as well.
Lelani Wiggins hit the “21” shot with seven, strike, four count and also got the “Make that Spare” challenge converting the 1-2-6-7-10.
And Carl Christman made short work of the “Snake Bite” shot, leaving the 2-7 for the win.
This event is held every Friday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes; starting at 1 p.m. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old with a verifiable average to participate.
Thunderbird Lanes will be the host center for the 7th annual Mixed Game doubles tournament pre-sented by the Knights of Columbus, Sept. 2nd and 3rd with squad times to fit any schedule on both Saturday and Sunday.
Entries are available at all area bowling centers. Contact tournament director Carl Christman at (321-501-7351) for further information.