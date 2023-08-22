Summer Youth bowling program

The Summer Youth bowling program ended Saturday with a fun day of no-tap scoring, trophies and pizza. Pictured are front row left, Chevy Townsell, Knox Hill and Henry Keithley. Middle row left: Cash Hill, Jayden Gordon, DJ Scott, Davln Jenkins, Symphony Smith, and back row left: Dena Hicks (Coach), Emery Brown, Riley Morris, Michael Riley, Dexter Jackson, TY Smith, Lil Johnson (Coach), Raiden Jenkins.

 Courtesy photo

The TNT league was the first to get the 2023-24 bowling season underway last week. By the end of the month we will have approximately sixteen leagues on the floor in this association, including youth so news will pick up.

But for now congrats goes out to Kellan Hill for a super 752 starting series that included games of 258, 225 and 269.

Recommended for you