Twin Oaks’ Tuesday Night Mixed league were all-in as the league opened with an 11 in row, a front ten and a career high for one happy league bowler.
Kicking off the night with a fine 290, 11 in a row game was Dwight Blair Jr. whose string didn’t start until after a spare in the first frame.
Blair added 211 and 245 for sum up a 746 for series.
The front ten are always a bit more exciting as strikes line up across the scoreboard, much like that of Jim Bomboy who had the front ten strikes in a row before letting up on his speed and going through the beak for a 283 opening performance.
Bomboy added 227 and 223 to walk away with 733 for the night.
Tracy Price used his first game to zone in, shooting 217 before lining up in game two to also roll a 290, 11 in a row game.
Price tacked on a 243 and posted 750 for series, this week’s honor roll high.
Tim Lundquist made the big board with 705 on games of 203, 254 and 248 and congratulations to Shane Dunlevy for a career high game of 245. Dunlevy was 106 pins over average with the score.
Other League Highlights
Joseph Langley set the pace with the Suburban league’s highest series, rolling 217, 268 and 256 for a 741 to impress the crowd.
Tim Lundquist was in on this action as well, going 267 and 268 before losing the line and settling for a 195 closer to a 730 for series.
And rounding out the top three was Kenny Ratke with games of 212, 275 and 235 for a 722.
One of the most consistent series’ last week came from the TNT league where Chad Perry put together a 725 series on games of 245, 234 and 246.
And Phil Kilmartin made the news with a 706 from the Early Birds league where he had games of 238, 249 and 219.
Andrea Halstead topped the ladies chart with a 652 on games of 202, 255 and 195 from the Guys and Dolls.
Carla Dewberry got ladies high game honors for a 257 game bowled in the high scoring Tuesday Night Mixed.
Kilmartin was also the senior league bowler of the week, putting together the high senior league series of 738 in last Wednesday’s Entertainers league at Thunderbird Lanes where he rolled 245, 268 and 225.
Teammate Kenny Ratke was a close second with 704 that went 221, 245 and 238 and a shout out to Dee Gustafson who celebrated her birthday with a 608 series.
Youth with 725
Ali Biscaino started strong with a 213 game but that was as good as the day got for TBird Legends bowlers.
However, there were some nice scores bowled in the TBird HotShots U12 grouping.
Adonis Coleman had games of 171, 141 and 147 for a 459 series off a 116 average.
Dexter Jackson posted a career high 196 game off a 114 average.
No-Tap Colorama Results
Bob Hartley was the winner in the men’s handicap division of the senior No-Tap Colorama a week ago last Friday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes.
Hartley had games of 209, 265 and 227 to make up an 860 handicap series.
Sue Avis took first for the ladies with 834 on scratch games of 287, 230 and 215 followed by a tie between Margit Augustine and Shirley Hanley who both had 738.
Marshall Miller was the only bowler with a no-tap 300 game that assisted in his first place win in the Scratch Singles portion with a score of 718.
Damon Foster came in second with 706 and Mike Peckinpaugh placed third with 673.
Mystery Doubles winners went as follows.
Gm. 1, 1st – Sue Avis/Damon Foster, 598
Gm. 1, 2nd – Bob Hartley/Cle Cox and Dave Yett/Gary Webster, 520
Gm. 2, 1st – Bob Hartley/Cle Cox, 588
Gm. 2, 2nd – Gene Augustine/Lee Brown, 562
Gm. 3, 1st – Marshall Miller/Karin Monahan, 568
Gm. 3, 2nd – Shirley Hanley/Marianne Hartley, 533
Throwing strikes on demand for a strike pot ticket number drawn were Gene Augustine, Mike Peckinpaugh and Diane Frame.
And the Special Challenge shots also paid a couple of bowlers able to execute precise pin fall.
The “21 Jackpot” was not one of the pots robbed though as Damon Foster threw back to back strikes, needing only one pin for the projected goal. That did not happen so we moved on to the “Match Play” ticket where Sue Avis rolled a nine count and then a five count to end her bid.
The first winner came when Dave Yett was drawn to pull a pill from the jug and knock down that many pins.