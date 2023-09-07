Tito 'blessed' with great coaches at Ike

In this file photo from the Ike vs. Ardmore game in August during zero week Kingston Tito is a hard guy to bring down.

 File photo

Eisenhower’s Kingston Tito is generally regarded as the top NCAA Division I prospect in Southwest Oklahoma but just a few minutes with the big, mobile senior tells a different story; that he has other priorities in his life.

“I’m a big church guy,” the 6-2, 240-pound senior said. “I play the drums and sing at church and that is a big part of my life.”

