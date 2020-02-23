There are role players involved in sports, as we all are aware, but it’s no different in the business world, whether you are a banker, lawyer or sports writer.
Forty years ago this March, I was a young sports writer at The Lawton Constitution. And while the job didn’t have me always in the thick of the excitement, I knew my job, and was content to get to absorb all the excitement I could when possible.
And 40 years ago, Lawton was all about Cameron men’s basketball. It was the happening event in Southwest Oklahoma, packed gyms, impressive wins and eventually a National Championship.
Yes, that’s right, 40 years ago Cameron won its last 16 games, five of those in the NAIA National Tournament in Kansas City at the venerable Municipal Arena.
That magical season was celebrated Friday and Saturday, starting with the Hall of Fame induction Friday where the great post man from that team, Ray Franklin, took his rightful place in the Hall.
Saturday morning Franklin, four of his teammates, assistant coach R.C. Shipley and support staff members gathered at the Student Union to share their memories of that great period in their young lives.
The highlight back then for this writer was to make road trips with head coach Lonnie Nichols, sports editor Herb Jacobs and Shipley to Byers, Texas, to eat catfish.
As I learned, Nichols often stretched the truth to a suit his needs. The catfish place was actually in Waurika, Oklahoma, and Bill’s Catfish remains a treat for any lover of that fresh water delicacy.
Nichols was the ultimate entertainer; he treated fans to a show with his team and his own antics.
Getting a seat at the Cameron Gym in those days was tougher than driving around town without hitting a pothole.
It was often more than standing room only, and for the biggest matchups such as arch-rival Midwestern, the sideline was filled with fans sitting on the floor. It was loud and never disappointing.
That season started with two exhibition wins, one a 97-86 victory over the old Athletes in Action group that featured NBA player Ralph Trolinger.
The official record that season was 36-3 with losses to Division I foe New Mexico State by one point, a narrow loss to then-Division I foe West Texas and a loss to Midwestern early in the season. However, the Aggies avenged that defeat by beating MSU by 39 in their last meeting.
When Cameron went to Kansas City to compete in the 64-team national tournament, everyone knew it would be a fight for survival.
The second-round game against St. Augustine wound up as a 120-86 Cameron win that ended well after midnight.
That’s when this writer was called to duty, taking dictation from Herb who was with the team in Kansas City. Back then we didn’t have such tools as laptops, no it involved a phone call and many minutes taking dictation on an old Remington manual typewriter.
We’d do it as fast as my fingers would allow, hindered occasionally by the city editor yelling in the background that we were past deadline.
Fortunately at some point—I believe it was the semifinals— that KSWO-TV paid for the broadcast rights and Gene Thrasher, myself and the rest of the crew were finally able to see the Aggies play for the title on a small, 14- or 16-inch black and white television in the loud teletype room.
That night, the Aggies beat Alabama State, 84-77, as Leroy Jackson was named the MVP and Keith Kimble was named All-Tournament.
When the team came back to Lawton the Highway Patrol, Sheriff and Lawton Police brought the Golden Aggie bus back to town with a rousing motorcade. There were fans gathered around the Aggie Gym and the celebration seemed to last for weeks.
This writer got so wrapped up that I went out and purchased an autograph ball, decorated it with lettering and entrusted it to Nichols to get the autographs of all the players and coaches.
To this day I’m still waiting for that ball but Shipley let the cat out of the bag. Ship told me Saturday that ball wound up as a prize item as a fund-raising event after the title game and some Farmer’s Insurance agent paid “really good money for that ball.,”
Ship shared many other stories Saturday, including some of his best recruiting tales, which was what he was most known for back then, being a great recruiter.
He brought Franklin and Andre King to Cameron from Cook County Junior College and those two were definitely key members of that elite team.
Monroe Griffith, Mike Turner, Ricky Bull and Jeff Wilson all shared their stories of that great season Saturday and all of them talked about the “family” atmosphere that prevailed on campus during that time.
Wilson’s story is one that deserves to be shared. He grew up in a rough neighborhood in Kentucky but playing with the Aggies showed him a new path, one that took him to become an ordained minister.
“Here at Cameron I learned that this was a blessing from God,” he told those gathered. “I learned that when one door closes, God opens another one. That team helped us all form a bond; we were a family and we remain that today.”
Wilson is a certified AA counselor, he works with a Youth Diversion Center for kids age 9 to 17, telling youths the things they need to know to make good decisions.
“I came to Cameron and left with my priorities in line; I know my mission,” Wilson said.
In addition to the players, former manager Karlin Russell and trainer Richard “Red” Clifton both showed up at the reunion and they both shared how the Cameron experience pushed them toward careers in education and coaching.
One common question that kept popping up was, can Cameron return to those days of greatness with a packed gym?
This writer would love to see that happen because it made my job something special, something that I will never forget even though that basketball never found its way back to my hands.