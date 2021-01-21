Spots in the championship games are up for grabs as semifinals of the Comanche County Tournament will take place tonight and Friday.
The girls semifinals will be tonight, with Frederick visiting 2-seed Sterling and Walters playing at top-seeded Geronimo, who had a bye in the first round when Indiahoma had to forfeit. In the consolation bracket, Chattanooga will play at Fletcher. All games will start at 6:30 p.m.
On Friday night, it will be the boys’ turn. The top two seeds, Frederick and Big Pasture, were both given first-round byes. In the semis, the top-seeded Bombers will host 4-seed Walters, while the Big Pasture Rangers welcome Sterling to Randlett. Again, those games will be played at 6:30 p.m.
The championship games, as well as the third-place contests, will be played at the Great Plains Coliseum on Saturday.