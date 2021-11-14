Tipton 52, SW Covenant 6

;SWC;Tip

Rushing (Att.-Yds);32-146;35-418

Passes (C-A-I);4-9-1;0-1-0

Pass yds;84;0

Punts-avg;28.75;32

Fmbls (total-lost);2-0;0-0

Pens-yards;4-20;5-25

SWC;6;0;0;0;—;6

Tipton;24;6;16;8;—;52

How they scored:

SWCHS - Zeke Williams 37-yard run (two-point failed) 7:29 1Q

THS- Prince Dweh 28-yard run (Dallas Chandler run) 5:07 1Q

THS- Dweh 8-yard run (Dakota Sheffield run) 3:02 1Q

THS- Dweh 70-yard run (two-point failed) 1:02 1Q

THS-Dakota Sheffield nine-yard touchdown (two-point conversion failed) 2Q 7:39

THS-Dakota Sheffield six-yard run (Chandler run) 3Q 6:09

THS-Dakota Sheffield 22-yard run (Chandler pass to Maxx Babcock) 1:09 3Q

THS- Dweh 43-yard run (Sheffield run) 7:32 4Q

Individual statistics

RUSHING: SW Covenant — Zeke Williams 12-64 (TD); Zach Beshears 8-28; Gabe Ross 7-24; Cade Carpenter 4-25; Caden Wehmuller 1-6. Tipton — Dweh 12-189 (4 TDs); Sheffield 14-151 (3 TDs); Johnny Fernandez 6-39; Dallas Chandler 4-26; Brayden Fancher 1-10; Devin Nunley 1-3.

PASSING: SW Covenant — Asher Hoover 4-9-1-84. Tipton — Chandler 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING: SW Covenant — Gabe Ross 2-61; Trace Brunk 2-23. Tipton — N/A

Recommended for you