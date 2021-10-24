Tipton 52, Snyder 44
;Tip;Sny
First Downs;26;15
Rushing (Att.-Yds);64-463;38-321
Passes (C-A-I);1-1-0;4-7-1
Pass yds;18;73
Fmbls (total-lost);3-1;2-1
Pens-yards;5-54;10-67
Tipton;16;6;14;16;—;52
Snyder;8;8;14;14;—;44
How they scored:
TIPTON — Prince Dweh 29 run (run successful), 7:52, 1st
TIPTON — Dakota Sheffield 1 run (run successful), 1:55, 1st
SNYDER — Jervon Galvan 39 run (pass successful), 0:54, 1st
TIPTON — Sheffield 1 run (run fail), 5:43, 2nd
SNYDER — Galvan 2 run (run successful), 0:22, 2nd
SNYDER — Galvan 7 run (run successful), 10:09, 3rd
TIPTON — Dweh 6 run (run successful), 5:12, 3rd
SNYDER — Turtle Anderson 5 run (run fail), 2:36, 3rd
TIPTON — Sheffield 2 run (fun fail), 0:34, 4th
SNYDER — Kyson Lile 31 run (run successful), 8:43, 4th
TIPTON — Dweh 3 run (run successful), 4:44, 4th
SNYDER — Lile 53 pass from Anderson (run fail), 3:45, 4th
TIPTON — Dweh 3 run (run successful), 0:24, 4th