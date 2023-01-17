Hello bowling fans and welcome to Tuesday!
Folks at The Lawton Constitution needed to liven up their Tuesday edition and what better way than with some high scoring bowling news from local area leagues, and on occasion tournament, play.
Unfortunately, high scores are still considerably lower than the norm right now but stick with us; we will come around soon enough.
Leading on the league front last week was Brandon Tipton of the Suburban league at Twin Oaks.
Tipton rolled 268, 238 and 233 for a 739 that was as good as it got for men’s high series not just in the Suburban, but in the association.
With Tipton’s high series, the Suburban is also accredited with the men’s high game of the week, a 286 by Joseph Langley, and the Ladies Honor Roll highs by Andrea Halstead to go full circle.
Halstead posted 183 and 223 before the high game of the week of 267 that allowed for the high series of 673.
Bob Carter was a close second in the series race with a 736 that went 265, 256 and 215, a product of the Early Birds at Thunderbird Lanes, where Phil Kilmartin shot 278, 214 and 208 for his second 700 series of the day of 700 even.
Kilmartin topped senior charts just hours earlier, rolling 223, 258 and 232 for a 713 in Thunderbird’s Socialites Monday afternoon senior experience.
And a high roller list would not be complete without Mark Hill’s name somewhere in the mix as he has held us up for the last several weeks with one 700 series after another.
Hill efforts in last week’s TNT league were right on cue as he put games of 226, 270 and 238 together for a 734, beating out Nate Baggett who finished with a 733 on games of 249, 257 and 227.
Our honorable mention this week goes to Azalea Brookshire of the Goodtimes league for a career high game of 192 off a 111 average. Brookshire had a five-bagger to achieve the score and was re-ported as saying she was a nervous wreck with all of those strikes up there beside her name.
Heimbrock Rolls 708 to Lead Youth
Alexander Heimbrock led youth bowlers with a super 708 series from the TBird Legends league a week ago last Saturday morning.
Heimbrock has developed an impressive two handed style over the last few years and has started to put together some good games.
In this set Heimbrock, who is currently averaging 180, rolled 218, 267 and 223 to make up the 708 series total.
Heimbrock isn’t alone on the youth high roller list as Caden Burk leads the pack for average with a 200 even.
Burk was a distant second on the series list this week with a 624 on games of 216, 188 and 220.
Adonis Coleman led in the U12 HotShots league with a 461 series that included games of 141, 183 and 137, followed by Keanna Biscaino who came in at 415.
No-Tap Colorama Results
Damon Foster took first place with a 791 handicap score in the first edition of the Senior No-Tap Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes for 2023.
Roy Johnson came in second with 788 and JP Nauman came in third with a 784.
John Fortner earned honorable mention and a little ribbing for the high game of the day of 297. Fort-ner had no comment on what may have gone wrong.
Tournament director Peggy Towne took first place for the ladies with a 795, followed by Shirley Hanley with a 757.
JP Nauman’s scratch series of 730 was high in the Scratch Singles event, followed by John Fortner’s 716 and Marshall Miller wrapped up the top three with a 710.
Winners in the Mystery Doubles contest were as follows.
Gm. 1, 1st – John Fortner/Vanda Edmondson, 563
Gm. 1, 2nd – Malden Smith/Damon Foster, 547
Gm. 2, 1st – Malden Smith/Damon Foster, 546
Gm. 2, 2nd – Peggy Towne/Roy Johnson, 545
Gm. 3, 1st – Richard Payette/Charles Norman, 570
Gm. 3, 2nd – Cathy Shuman/Kathy Zerbe, 538
James Halstead Jr. was the only bowler managing to win a little Strike Pot ticket cash and there were no Special Challenge shot winners this week.
Join the fun every Friday at 1pm at Thunderbird Lanes. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old to participate but do not have to be in a senior league.