Tipton made short work of Maysville, ending another game at halftime, 66-8, to cruise into the Class C semifinals that will be at a neutral site next week.
The Tigers scored on just about every first-half possession and were in complete command all the way.
Elsewhere across the area, Mt. View-Gotebo scored twice late in the game to put away Wesleyan Christian, 34-20, in another Class C quarterfinal game.
In Class 2A, Frederick’s late surge ended as powerful Chandler bolted out to quick command and rolled to a 56-21 victory. Chandler quarterback Alex Jackson bolted 85 yards on the first play of the game and then scored a couple of plays later and the visitors were on their way to a convincing win.
The best game of the night in 11-man ranks saw Walters take No. 1-ranked Ringling to the wire Friday before falling 28-22. The Cotton County crew almost pulled out the win after stopping a final Ringling drive at the Walters 41. That came after Walters sacked Ringling quarterback Karson Daniel for a big loss to give the Blue Devils a final chance.
Quarterback Karson Coleman who had led the big Walters comeback, was able to complete a first down pass but the receiver fumbled and Ringling recovered near midfield to seal the game away.
Ringling was able to end the game with a pair of kneel-downs as the clocked ticked down the final seconds.
Walters jumped out to an early 8-0 lead but the hosts came roaring back to build a 28-8 lead before the Blue Devils launched their big comeback which was capped by a 12-yard touchdown run by Coleman. The PAT pass failed but Walters was still in the game, something few expected.
But the same Walters defense that had played well all season, kept slowing down Ringling late in the game and gave the Blue Devils a chance to advance.
Another game that wasn’t decided until late was Mt. View-Gotebo’s road win against Wesleyan Christian.
The Tigers owned a 22-6 halftime lead but the hosts countered with a nice scoring drive to cut the Mt. View-Gotebo lead to 22-14.
But that’s when the Tigers went on a 95-yard drive to score and turn the tide for good. The Tigers got a break when a fumble bounced away from the runner but an alert teammate recovered to set up a 2nd-and-7 at the 33.
Six plays later Jarrett Butler scored on a 4-yard run but the Tigers missed the PAT pass but still led 28-14 with 6:18 left in the game.
Then came the deciding play as the Mustangs tried a deep pass only to see Mt. View-Gotebo’s Jahlil Love intercept and returned the ball to the Wesleyan 15.
It took three plays to cover that distance with quarterback Aiden Kimberlin hitting Jones for an 11-yard touchdown pass. The PAT run failed but the Tigers had enough to seal the win with just 3:52 to go.
Wesleyan did add another TD but that was all the Mustangs could muster against the Tigers.