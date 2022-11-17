There are things that happen this time of the year, good ones and those which none of us wants to see such as the property tax letters that have been coming in recent days, right before the holidays.
On the good side there is always Tipton football that has traditionally been one of the most successful programs in Southwest Oklahoma.
The school has now won seven gold balls in football including the first back in 1952. There was another title in 1997 and then over the past decade the Tigers have been a consistent member of the final four.
Tipton won titles in 2012 and 2014, then rattled off three straight from 2016 to 2018.
Travis White has been around for most of those, taking on the role of defensive coordinator in 2011 and then taking the head coaching post in 2014 and directing the Tigers to their last four titles.
They are currently ranked No. 1 in Class C and will host Maysville Friday in the state quarterfinals. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Don Royal Stadium.
The Tigers are among just four area teams that have advanced to the second round. Frederick has advanced in 2A, Walters in Class A and Mt. View-Gotebo is competing in Class C along with Tipton.
We will get around to our picks after giving the Tigers their due for another great season.
The team is blessed with talent across the board, from a core group of seniors to several important underclassmen.
Leading the offense are quarterback Dallas Chandler and running backs Prince Dweh and Dakota Sheffield, all three being valuable seniors.
“We are going to run the football; I don’t think we threw it last week but the 20-degree wind chill had something to do with that,” Coach White said. “Prince is 6-0, 225 and has sprinter speed, in fact he ran the anchor leg on our state championship 4x100 relay. The other night he had more than 100 yards and three touchdowns and Dakota had 2 or 3 scores and more than 100 yards. Those guys do the bulk of our work running the ball and the other night they did that in one half because we ended at halftime (due to the mercy rule).”
The guys up front who make the holes are seniors Payton Hernden and Thomas Arrequin.
“Those guys aren’t big for offensive linemen; Payton is probably about 185 and Thomas is 205,” White said. “They just do a good job of sustaining blocks and use good technique to open holes. Payton started last year but Thomas has worked his way up through the program and just kept improving.”
There are other important players across the Tipton roster.
“We actually have 4 or 5 guys who can carry the ball,” White said. “These younger guys aren’t big but they are fast. Johnny Fernandez, Arlen Taplin and Ryken Shallenberger are the other members of that sprint relay team and they can all move. We get them the ball and they can make things happen. Johnny is a sophomore and the other two are juniors and we trust all of our backs to run hard and take care of the football.”
When the Tigers move to defense Dweh and Sheffield are linebackers and they do a good job controlling the opposition.
“I think Prince had 13 tackles in one half last week and Dakota had 7 or 8, but they do a good job of controlling the middle. We also have some of those speed guys in the secondary which gives us a good overall unit with speed. Johnny is safety and Arlen is a defensive end who is also our pass rush specialist.”
But White isn’t expected an aerial show Friday against Maysville.
“Maysville runs on old-school offense that is really hard to explain,” he said with a laugh. “It’s something they call the ‘Carnival Offense’ that was designed by former Forgan coach Billy Nichols.
“They are going to line up and try to run the old-school 3 yards and a cloud of dust against us. They will run a double flanker set with some option out of it and they do a good deal of pre-snap shifting and moving receivers off the line or on the line to try and confuse the defense. It is the type of offense that taxes you mentally, especially because we never see it. Everyone has to be accounted as they become an eligible receiver or not. It’s really a novel offense especially when nobody else uses it.”
But what the Tigers have is experience in big games and plenty of tradition.
“We do start a good number of seniors but most of our younger guys have played in a bunch of games and gotten plenty of reps,” White said. “These kids also know what the expectations are at Tipton and they work hard to carry on that with a good deal of hard work in the off-season. But the playoffs, having these extra weeks of practice only makes us better and is great for these younger players. Getting four extra weeks of practice is huge.”
Clearly the Tigers are the team to beat this season and while this offense might cause some problems early in the game, we expect the loud home-field edge will be another important factor and in the end we see another victory: TIPTON 42, Maysville 14.
Here are the rest of this week’s picks with home teams in all-capital letters:
CLASS 2A: FREDERICK 22, Chandler 20—The Bombers have been playing well on defense of late and that’s what should keep them in the game in a battle of 8-3 clubs. Frederick will need a great effort but the Bombers played well against Davis last week on the road and being in the Bomber Bowl could make a huge difference Friday.
CLASS A: RINGLING 36, Walters 16—Ringling is rated No. 1 for a reason and while the Walters defense is good, we’re not sure the Blue Devils will be able to muster enough offense to change this outcome.
CLASS C: Mt. View-Gotebo 32, WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN 28—This pick may surprise many but the Tigers are used to big games and Wesleyan is a rather newcomer to this level of competition. This could go either way but we’re sticking with Mt. View-Gotebo in a dandy playoff matchup.
Last week: 7-5, 58.3 percent. Season: 126-37, 77.3 percent.