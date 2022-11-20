Tipton made short work of Maysville, ending another game at halftime, 66-8, to cruise into the Class C semifinals that will be held Friday against Timberlake at Alex High School.
The Tigers scored on just about every first-half possession and were in complete command all the way.
Elsewhere across the area, Mt. View-Gotebo scored twice late in the game to put away Wesleyan Christian, 34-20, in another Class C quarterfinal game. The Tigers will be playing in their third straight semifinal game as well Friday at 7 p.m. against Waynoka at Watonga High School.
Tipton is looking more and more like the powerhouse program it was over the past decade, including its last state title in 2018 when this group of seniors was just getting started at the freshman level.
Friday night the Tigers were scoring so fast it was tough for head coach Travis White to remember all the scores.
“We had been kicking off but last night we took the ball and went right down and scored on the second play of the game,” White said. “We ran a play-action pass and it was there but we just couldn’t get to it. We scored on a power play on the next snap.”
The Tigers’ defense quickly got into the act as Cameron Ramirez intercepted a Maysville pass and returned it to the 15-yard-line and Tipton scored on the next play.
On another early Maysville series Brayden Fancher had a pick-6 and the rout was on for the Tigers.
“I think it was 28-0 with six minutes left in the first quarter,” White said. “And, I think we were up 50-0 by the end of the first quarter. We did start substituting some on defense and they got a late score on us but the rest of the game our guys were just dominating the line on both sides of the ball.”
White actually had a good idea that his team might play its semifinal contest at Alex.
“We played them this year and they have a nice facility with (artificial) turf that is just a couple of years old,” he said. “At the time I thought that field would make a great place for a playoff game and sure enough that’s where it will be.”
As far as scouting Timberlake, White said there are several similarities between the two clubs.
“We are both Tigers and we both have the double T-logos on our helmets,” he said. “They are more of a fast, aggressive team than Maysville but I think we will have a pretty good size edge on them at most positions. They do have some smart kids who are good playmakers so we will have to be ready.”
Both Class C semifinal games will be held at 7 p.m. at the sites mentioned above.
In Class 2A, Frederick’s late surge ended as powerful Chandler bolted out to quick command and rolled to a 56-21 victory. Chandler quarterback Alex Jackson bolted 85 yards on the first play of the game and then scored a couple of plays later and the visitors were on their way to a convincing win.
The best game of the night in 11-man ranks saw Walters take No. 1-ranked Ringling to the wire Friday before falling, 28-22. The Cotton County crew almost pulled out the win after stopping a final Ringling drive at the Walters 41. That came after Walters sacked Ringling quarterback Karson Daniel for a big loss to give the Blue Devils a final chance.
Quarterback Karson Coleman who had led the big Walters comeback, was able to complete a first down pass but the receiver fumbled and Ringling recovered near midfield to seal the game away.
Ringling was able to end the game with a pair of kneel-downs as the clocked ticked down the final seconds.
Walters jumped out to an early 8-0 lead but the hosts came roaring back to build a 28-8 lead before the Blue Devils launched their big comeback which was capped by a 12-yard touchdown run by Coleman. The PAT pass failed but Walters was still in the game, something few expected.
But the same Walters defense that had played well all season, kept slowing down Ringling late in the game and gave the Blue Devils a chance to advance.
Another game that wasn’t decided until late was Mt. View-Gotebo’s road win against Wesleyan Christian.
The Tigers owned a 22-6 halftime lead thanks to 15-yard touchdown pass from Aiden Kimberlin to Paden Jackson. Jarrett Butler added a 4-yard touchdown run and Malecki Jones scored on a 2-yard run to account for the first-half scores for the Tigers.’
However, Wesleyan Christian countered with a nice scoring drive to cut the Mt. View-Gotebo lead to 22-14 early in the third quarter.
But that’s when the Tigers went on a 95-yard drive to score and turn the tide for good. The Tigers got a break when a fumble bounced away from the runner but an alert teammate recovered to set up a 2nd-and-7 at the 33.
Six plays later Butler scored on a 4-yard run but the Tigers missed the PAT pass, however, they still led 28-14 with 6:18 left in the game.
Then came the deciding play as the Mustangs tried a deep pass only to see Mt. View-Gotebo’s Jahlil Love intercept and return the ball to the Wesleyan 15.
It took three plays to cover that distance with quarterback Kimberlin hitting Jones for an 11-yard touchdown pass. The PAT run failed but the Tigers had enough to seal the win with just 3:52 to go.
Wesleyan did add another TD but that was all the Mustangs could muster against the Tigers.
Mt. View-Gotebo will be making its third straight trip to the state Class C semifinals and the Tigers are eager to try and finish strong to wipe out the sour taste of last year’s 48-36 loss to Timberlake in the finals.
And just which team did the Tigers beat to reach the title game? How about Waynoka, this week’s foe. The Tigers won last year’s meeting 48-2, so they will be expecting a tough battle from another veteran team.