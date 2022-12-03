BETHANY—Any great debater would have a good case to tout Tipton’s Prince Dweh as the best eight-man player in Oklahoma but beyond the amazing senior there are plenty of other talented players wearing the black and gold and in the second half those other players made some big plays of their own to lead the Tigers to a 62-36 victory over Waynoka in the Class C championship game.

A large crowd gathered at the Southern Nazarene football field Friday to watch the battle of unbeatens but it became obvious in the first half that the Tigers were going to be tough to beat.