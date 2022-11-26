Tipton and Waynoka have been battling atop the C football rankings all season and now those two will get to settle which one gets the Gold Ball after both racked up impressive semifinal wins Friday.
No. 1 Tipton got off to a slow start but started getting its offense rolling in the second quarter and appeared to be heading toward another convincing win. However, Timberlake got its offense untracked and cut into the Tipton lead to make it 50-32.
But Travis White's club was able to tack on two more touchdowns late to earn a 64-32 victory at Alex High School.
Waynoka used the explosive speed of Jace Dunn to dismantle Mt. View-Gotebo, 50-0, Friday at Watonga, ending the game on the mercy rule just minutes into the third quarter. Dunn had three early touchdowns including runs of 88 and 74 and the Tigers had no solution to his speed.
The Tigers did move the ball well in two early drives but an interception stopped the first one and a fumble the second and that allowed Waynoka to keep the offensive pressure on and the Tigers were unable to stand up to the challenge.
The date, site and time for the title game will be announced Saturday by the OSSAA staff.