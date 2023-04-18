Leagues are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel as the season comes close to being over with only three or four weeks left in most cases.
Scoring has been on a downward trend lately with only a few more 700 series’ than last week making the honor roll.
It was one of those all or nothing kind of weeks where, in more than one instance, there was only one bowler in the entire league able to make the right moves at the right time.
Our top bowler last week was just that person as Suburban’s Brandon Tipton went 255, 278 and 234 for a super 767.
Actually, the Suburban league registered more than just this high set as we also found Chris Dickerson with games of 213, 247 and 247 for a 707 and Dylan Johnson with 210, 259 and 232 for a 701.
The Suburban was the exception to the rule for just one or two high roller as there were several in the 675 and above range, including Troy Hardin who neared a nice triplicate after opening with back to back 224’s. Hardin busted in game three with a 229 that spoiled the run.
Damon Claunch settled for second highest on the honor roll with an impressive 762 high series from the Friday Nite Mixed Rollers.
Without a doubt, Claunch single handedly held up the FNMR league scoring 227, 268 and 267 to make up the series.
And putting senior league play in the news was Robert Copeland who shot 268, 227 and 206 for a 701 in the Entertainers.
Honorable mention
Congratulations are in order for Sheldon Putman of the Tuesday Night Mixed at Twin Oaks, Fort Sill. Putman joins the bowling column for the first time after posting a 235 game off a 148 average.
And a shout out to Jennifer Chisolm for bowling a 210 game off a 130 average. This is Jennifer’s first entry on the honor roll with might possibly be her first 200 game.
Jennifer was bowling in the Guys and Dolls league at Thunderbird Lanes.
No-Tap Colorama Results
Seeing as there was no senior no-tap on the Friday the 7th and the bowling column doesn’t run until Tuesday now, what do you say we bring the no-tap event news from this past Friday the 14th to you and continue to keep the no-tap event at little closer to current instead of almost two weeks behind?
There was a small gathering of folks for this event that only paid two places in the men’s division and one in the ladies.
Taking first place for the guys was Sam Bowman who finished up his set with a no-tap 300 game to sum up an 861 for series.
Second place went to Cle Cox who rolled a 265 closer to tally out at 824.
And for the Ladies, Kathy Zerbe took first place with 806, again, thanks to a big game three.
Bowman also had the high scratch series of 816, followed by Zari Conway for second with 730.
The Mystery Doubles winners were:
Gm. 1, 1st – Sam Bowman/Kathy Zerbe, 565
Gm. 1, 2nd – Diane Frame/Zari Conway, 534
Gm. 2, 1st – Margit Augustine/Cleo Travis, 508
Gm. 2, 2nd – Robert Lansberry/Malden Smith, 497
Gm. 3, 1st – Sam Bowman/Kathy Zerbe, 626
Gm. 3, 2nd – Cle Cox/Mike Peckinpaugh, 561
Strike Pot ticket winners were Robert Lansberry, Roy Johnson, Zari Conway, Ken Knoff, Diane Frame and Charles Norman.
The Special Challenge shots gained a little extra weight with no one able to beat the challenges set before them.
In summary it looks like there are carryover amounts in six out of nine of the Strike-pot tickets and in all of the Special Challenge shots for your pleasure for the next event slated for this coming Friday, April 21.
Bowlers must be at least 50 years old to participate in this weekly event at Thunderbird Lanes. Tournament starts at 1 p.m. Entrants are asked to sign up by 12:30 p.m. to be assigned requested lanes.