TIPTON — In many ways, Tipton's game Friday night somewhat epitomized the Tigers' entire 2020 season: they had to overcome adversity, deal with key players being out, and even though the final result wasn't necessarily ideal, Tipton still played all the way through.
Unfortunately, a game representing a sub-.500 season was, indeed, a loss, as Tipton was unable to find enough offense to keep up with an explosive Balko/Forgan squad in a 40-14 loss in Friday's Class B third-round playoff game in Tipton.
The Tigers (4-6) were already short-handed, playing without starting quarterback Tyler Waugh as well as impressive freshman lineman and pass-rusher Keon Wade. But missed opportunities and penalties put Travis White's ball club in holes it couldn't dig out of.
"It's a weird game, and Balko's a very good team," the Tipton head coach said. "But the score was weird, I felt like we played a better game than the score indicated."
Tipton appeared to catch the first break of the game when the Bulls' first offensive series ended with a fumble, recovered by the Tigers near midfield. However, Tipton couldn't convert a 4th-down conversion attempt and Balko/Forgan got the ball back. Two plays later, quarterback Jaden Hall ran up the middle and away from the defense for a 59-yard touchdown run. Both the TD run and Tipton's failure to get yards when it needed to would become themes on the night.
The Tigers simply didn’t have an answer for Hall for much of the game, as the junior ran for three touchdowns and passed for another, with three of the scores exceeding 40 yards in distance.
Tipton tied the game up on the first play of the second quarter when Prince Dweh broke free for a 10-yard score. It capped a six-play, 71-yard drive in which Dweh and Dakota Sheffield accounted for 68 of the 71 yards, all on the ground.
But whatever momentum Tipton appeared to have evaporated into the November air when Hall found Nathan Smith for a 41-yard touchdown pass just a minute later to make the score 14-8 Bulls. After marching to the Balko/Forgan 33, Tipton once again failed to convert on 4th down. That was just the start of a dreadful three-play stretch for the black and gold.
On Balko's very next play, Hall raced 66 yards to the house for a touchdown to put the visitors up 22-8. And the triumvirate of horror concluded with Tipton fumbling on its first play from scrimmage. The Bulls took advantage and scored another touchdown, converting their own 4th-down attempt along the way, leading 28-8 heading into halftime.
Things continued to get worse as the Tigers muffed the second-half kickoff. Once again, Tipton couldn't stop Hall, as he led Balko/Forgan to another score. Hall finished the night with 234 yards on the ground as well as 99 through the air on 7-of-7 passing.
While the Tigers seemed to have a tough time on defense, the offense also struggled to find a rhythm. Whether it be drives ending in punts, 4th-down stops or turnovers, Tipton was only able to find the end zone twice on the night, the second score coming when the game was essentially decided. Quarterback Dallas Chandler, filling in for Waugh, didn't complete a pass until the 4th quarter. Meanwhile, penalties killed Tipton throughout the night, perhaps none more critical than a holding call that wiped out a would-be 49-yard touchdown that would have cut it to a two-score game just before halftime.
Despite the loss, the future is still bright. Tipton was still able to run for 336 yards and White said the junior high team had a promising season. Meanwhile, only six players graduate from this year's group, while several freshmen, including Brayden Fancher and Arlen Taplin, saw playing time.
"We're very excited about the future," White said. "I told them it's won and lost in the weight room in the offseason, though, and we do a pretty good job, but we've got to work harder."
Even though only three or four starters graduate, White made sure to point out the program would still miss them. Whether it was Aaron Garza's 78-yard touchdown run or tackles made by Trey Mains and Gabe Spedding, seniors made big plays in what wound up being their final game. But in the end, the type of athletes they are won't tell the whole story.
"Those guys worked their butts off. A guy like Trey Mains, there's not been a kid more dedicated than that kid in our program, " White said. "I don't have to worry about what they're doing at home. I don't have to worry about how they're behaving in school. I don't have to worry about them getting into things they don't need to. They're just a good group of kids."