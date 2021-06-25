This time of year there are explosions early in the morning or late in the evening around Oklahoma waters. These explosions are not pyrotechnics or 4th of July M-80s, they are bass blowing up food sources at the water surface.
“Anglers who put away topwaters after spring may be missing an opportunity to turn summer’s ‘dog days’ into ‘hawg days,’” said legendary bass angler and TV fishing show star, Hank Parker. “You’ll rarely see me this time of year without at least one topwater within reach.”
Nothing says summertime bass fishing than working a top-water strike. Every angler, regardless of age or experience, has a rush of adrenaline when a big old large-mouth rolls up on a top water artificial lure.
Really little has changed in the last 20 years when it comes to coaxing a bass to attack a bait fished on top of the water, so let’s look at what’s out there and you probably have some of these in your tackle box now.
I recently watched an entire episode of the Bass University with Randy Howell, the 4-time BASS tournament winner, and 2014 Classic Champion, who has won more than $1.9 million on the tour. The Alabama angler was demonstrating one of his favorite fishing techniques – top-water.
Howell, known as a crankbait specialist, still lists top-water as one of his favorite types of fishing, and nothing has the thrill of a big old bass busting on a topper! Howell and some of his friends offer some of the tips he has picked up over their careers throwing chuggers, walkers, buzzers and other top water favorites.
Line — Howell has some thoughts on line. He believes that monofilament has too much stretch and fluorocarbon sinks. Both of those traits mess up topwater lure performance. It’s hard to get the right twitch or get a good hookset when most of the energy from the snap of your rod is absorbed by the line, and why do you want the nose of your lure pulled down by line that’s sinking? Topwater lures are supposed to be on top.
The line you should use — the only line you should ever use — is braid. It has no stretch and it floats. That does away with the shortcomings of the other two types of line. Howell uses Samurai braid for topwaters.
Hooks — While Howell’s signature crankbaits and topwaters the “Howlers” are pretty standard, he does make one altercation, that is changing the front treble hook out for a red hook. Howell believes that that one simple change is what lead him to winning the Classic. He does this on Stickbaits, pop-Rs and other top water baits as well.
Howell has done the research too. He has found that red hooks provide nearly a 20 percent better catch percentage than black, nickel or bronze. Biologists say that the red flash looks like a gill flash from a bait fish. Something that you might try on your next trip?
Hard plastics — When Heddon introduced the Zara Spook, a very plain looking, cigar shaped piece of plastic with no lips, or other noticeable features, I’m sure anglers were not very impressed. Just looking at a Spook, you would think that no respectable bass would ever mistake it for something good to eat, but once tied on and casted out, this little formless chunk of plastic comes alive.
“I’ve seen bass in clear water attack a Spook from water as deep as 13-feet,” said Parker.
Anglers fishing spooks usually let the ripples settle before giving the lure a little twitch. Little twitches produce an incredible action that anglers describe as “walking the dog” a back and forth flutter and darting motion that looks very similar to an injured bait fish. Bass cannot resist it.
Pop-r by Rebel, and all of the knock-offs, on the other hand looks like a tasty morsel, except for the dual treble hooks of course. Pop-r comes in various sizes and colors, but the basic effect is the same, a concave front “mouth” with the eye for attaching line serves as a dish that “pops” the water when twitched. The popping or gurgling sound that bass will absolutely destroy! My favorite Pop-r type bait is actually the Storm Rattlin Chugbug. I had a buddy that worked for Storm and he turned me on to these top water baits that not only chug but have rattles inside them.
9-time BASS winner Ish Monroe’s take on speed and cadence of a topwater — you don’t fish a buzzbait at the same speed every time out. You don’t walk a bait at the same speed every time out. You don’t fish a popper the same way every time out. Is one particular topwater lure all that different?
When the topwater bite is on it can be very speed and action sensitive. I’ve seen days when crawling a buzzbait as slow as possible will kill ‘em, and I’ve seen days when you can’t reel one too fast. The same thing can be said of every topwater lure in my boat. I fish them different ways and at different speeds until I find what’s attracting the bass during the day and at the hour I’m fishing. After that I keep doing the same thing until it stops working.
Stick baits come in many shapes and sizes too. The most famous manufacturer of these types of hard plastic baits is Rapala. Sometimes called jerkbaits, these baits are longer and more fishlike in appearance than a spook. Some are lipless while some have small clear lips that make the bait dive under the water when twitched. Twitching, followed by letting the action pause, tempts even wary bass into investigating.
Propbaits are a modified version of the stick or spook bait with small propellers either at the head or tail, or sometimes both. The idea, and response from hungry bass is similar to other hard plastics, make a commotion to attract aggressive bass. The propellers churn when twitched making that gurgle or pop to attract bass.
Buzzbaits — to be honest a buzzbait looks like nothing found on a bass’ menu, but they may be the most effective top water lure ever invented. A variation of the spinner bait, with a weighted head and silicone skirt on bottom and a shiny or colored blade on top, these baits create flash, noise and buzz when retrieved quickly across the surface of the water. There are many varieties of buzzbaits on the market, with different blade makeups, but the old fashion single blade still has a place.
“You don’t fish a buzzbait at the same speed every time out,” Monroe says. “You fish any topwater lure, or any other lure for that matter, at the speed that produces the most bites on the day you’re fishing. No angler, regardless of how much experience he or she has, can tell you how to fish one unless they’re in the boat with you when you’re fishing. There’s no good or bad way to fish any lure unless it’s catching them (good) or not catching them (bad).”
Zel Rowland, famous for his ability to catch bass on topwater in just about any condtion, adjusts the blades to maximize impacts at various speeds. Cupping them inward helps the blades grab more water so it works effectively at a snail’s crawl; opening the blades up reduces water resistance when he wants to burn his buzzbait.
Many anglers use buzzbaits as locator baits, and since they are relatively weed free, they can be thrown in places a bait with an exposed treble hook cannot, a worm or other slower retrieved lure can be used if a fish short strikes the original buzz presentation.
Spinner baits can be effective at times using them with a similar retrieve, quickly ripping the bait just under the surface, occasionally even breaking the surface to create a little noise.
Soft baits — the soft plastic variety of top waters range from baits that imitate worms, frogs, snakes and even mice, but they all have similar purpose – to imitate food. While buzz baits and some of the hard plastic baits try to entice a reaction attack from a largemouth, soft plastics mostly play to a bass’ diet.
Soft frogs are the most common type of soft plastic, and they come in a number of different styles and looks. From hollow bodies with hooks that lie close to the sides of the body, to solid injections that can be rigged with a worm hook, and made almost totally weedless, soft frogs are great for targeting bass that hold up in the thickest cover of downed brush, weeds or lily pads. Pitching to a hole in a weed bed or landing a frog on a lily pad and twitching to create a little vibration in the water can be very effective, especially later in the summer.
“Frogs work in places that other topwaters don’t,” said Howell. “Hollow-body frogs can call giants out of the nastiest cover, but learning to give a fish enough time to compress the lures body before hook setting take practice, patience, and willpower.”
Monroe has his own line of frogs called Phat Matt Daddy Frogs, made to fish over the thickest and nastiest vegetation.
The original Slug-Go by Lunker City lures looks like a silhouette of, well, really nothing. Blunt a one end and tapered at the other, and no eyes, spots or any other markings, the Slug-Go is just a piece of soft plastic. But when a worm hook is buried in the head and pushed back through the body (making the lure nearly weedless) the soft stick bait takes on a life of its own. Every little twitch, especially when used with a spinning reel and light line makes this bait duck, dive, dart and resemble a dying bait or game fish. And bass cannot resist!
Soft topwaters are perfect for using with kids or when fishing lots of heavy cover, because they are very inexpensive. Losing one does not sting like losing a five-dollar hard plastic. There are lots of different sizes and colors too, making them easy to explore and find what fish prefer.
Other soft plastics can be very effective fished on top too, lizards, tubes and even crawfish soft baits can be worked over structure or weed holes and entice hungry bass.
Topwater Tips – here are some tips from Howell that will help you improve your topwater fishing action:
· Focus on the spawn – not the bass spawn, but the shad spawn. Focus on bass chasing shad or guarding fry.
· Fish the cover – Howell focuses on the mouths of creeks and pockets on the main body of water.
· Long is better – one of the mistakes many anglers make is getting too close. Especially with heavily fished areas, Howell says to make long casts to cover lots of water.
· Lure du Jur – Howell’s favorite topwaters are the Walking Boss and Walking Boss 2 from Livingston lures. Both have added EBS chip providing electronic baitfish sounds.
· Slow the reflex – the old rule is to wait to set the hook on a topwater until you feel the fish, that is nearly impossible when a big fish explodes out of the water, but Monroe says the hardest thing to do when fishing topwater is to wait a count before setting the hook.
Final thoughts – “Don’t let yourself get held back by myths and old wives’ tales,” Says Howell. “Do what works and take advantage of some spectacular bass fishing this fall. The excitement of a head shake and a tail walk is something every angler should experience. That’s what it’s all about.”
Southwest Fishing Report
Altus-Lugert: Elevation below normal, water 73 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Channel catfish good on minnows, punch bait and stinkbait along flats, main lake and shallows. Walleye and white bass good trolling bill baits and crankbaits in the main lake and around rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: Elevation above normal, water high 70s and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and shad in the main lake, around points and rocks. Saugeye fair on sassy shad, small lures and worms along flats and main lake. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: Elevation above normal, water 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Saugeye good on jigs and small lures in the main lake and around points. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and worms along channels and points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: Elevation above normal, water 77 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Saugeye fair on sassy shad, small lures and worms along flats, main lake and points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: Elevation normal, water 75. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.sw. t-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and stinkbait along flats and rocks. White bass, striped bass hybrids and saugeye fair on crankbaits trolling in the main lake and points. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: Elevation normal, water 70s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Saugeye and walleye good on crankbaits along the dam. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on cut bait and minnows along channels and main lake. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.