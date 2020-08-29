APACHE — It might have been the Apache defense that finally sealed a 20-13 victory over Wayne Friday in the season opener at Chandler Field, but Coach Larry McDaniel pointed to a clutch 68-yard touchdown march that turned the momentum in the second half.
“They had taken the second half kickoff and run it right down our throats and had the momentum there but our offense was able to put together a good drive that scored and also ate up a good deal of clock,” McDaniel said. “That was really important.”
By halftime, Apache’s defense had totally dominated Wayne, which returned standout quarterback Ethan Mullins and halfback Brannon Lewelling from last season’s team that made it to the second round of the playoffs.
Wayne got one first down in the first half, that by penalty, and the Bulldogs had minus-29 offensive yards as some bad snaps and the aggressive Apache defense did a solid job early.
But the Bulldogs changed some blocking assignments up front at halftime and proceeded to march 80 yards on 14 plays, the capper being a 14-yard Mullins TD run. The PAT was wide but the visitors has made it interesting at 12-6.
Then came Apache’s key march, taking 15 plays and wiping nearly six minutes off the clock. Junior quarterback Morgan Claborn made some key passes on that drive, including a 22-yard toss to Brayden Curry and another helped by a leaping grab by Dominick Scott that arranged a first down at the Wayne 33.
Claborn gained 10 yards for a big first down to the Wayne 9 and then scored from one yard out at the 10:37 mark of the fourth quarter. Apache, which missed two PAT tries in the first half, went for the 2-pointer and converted when Claborn hit Nick Lindsay on a short route.
Apache seemed in solid control with a 20-6 lead and less than 11 minutes left in the game. And up to that point, the visitors hadn’t thrown a pass, so the goal was to make them eat up clock on their next drive.
That worked for a time but facing a second-and-10 from the Apache 39, the Bulldogs had Mullins drop back to pass and he found lanky Kevin Byrum racing wide open downfield for the touchdown with 5:47 to go. The PAT kick set up the final score but the last few minutes had the large Apache crowd nervous to say the least.
And when the Warriors had a bad snap, then a procedure penalty, plus a holding, they wound up facing a fourth-and-13 from their own 22. Curry made a nice soccer punt that gave the visitors the ball at the Apache 49 with 3:33 remaining.
But then the visitors started making more mistakes, including a holding penalty and a procedure penalty that forced a third-and-16 from the Apache 41. Mullins was forced to try and throw for the first but his pass was off-target and Apache junior Triton Ivy scooped it up off the top of the grass to seal the outcome.
While McDaniel was excited about the quality win, he mentioned overcoming adversity and it was as close as it comes to the head coach. On the second play of the game his son, Mason McDaniel, a starting offensive lineman, went down with a knee injury and was transported to a Lawton hospital.
“I always thought about having something like that happen and how I would handle it emotionally,” Coach McDaniel said. “I called at halftime and they were still waiting in the emergency room. We’re hoping it’s just hyperextended. But I was so proud of these other guys sucking it up and going out and making plays.
“This may be the best bunch of receivers we’ve ever had. They went up and made some big catches at critical times in the game.”
Claborn and Curry hooked up for Apache’s first TD of the season on a 36-yard pass late in the first quarter. That was a four-play drive that made Wayne take notice of the Apache passing game.
Apache blew another good scoring chance early on but used a nice punt return by Hunter Smith that appeared to be for six but an illegal block call made Apache start at the Wayne 27.
Six plays later, Claborn scored from one yard out to arrange the 12-0 halftime margin.
Claborn, making his first start, iced the game away with his 49-yard scamper to the Wayne 30 with 1:27 left.
“He made some plays with his arm and his feet,” McDaniel said. “We think he’s going to be a pretty good one with some more snaps.”
Apache has a week off before heading to Crescent, another Class A powerhouse program.