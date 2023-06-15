Last week we covered dealing with the sun during the hot summer months and mosquitoes. This week we will focus on ticks and poison ivy, major issues when you are outside.

Ticks looking for a meal too – Mosquitoes are not the only blood suckers out there. A little 8-legged relative of spiders, ticks, are notorious human and pet pests. And they too benefit from the wet weather. More vegetation equals more places for ticks to breed and hide.