Bareback bronc riding
Thursday’s leaders
Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La., 81 on Beutler and Sons Dusty Diamond. Trenton Montero, Winnemucca, Nev., 79. Jayco Roper, Oktaha, 78.5.
Overall leaders
1. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 86.5 on Sammy Andrews Firewater; 2. (tie) Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La., 81 on Beutler and Sons Dusty Diamond; and Cauy Poole, Redmond, Ore., 81. Wyatt Bloom, Belgrade, Mont, 78.
Steer wrestling
Thursday’s leaders
Reed Kraeger, Elwood, Neb., 3.8. Weston Winkers, Nelson, Neb., 3.9.
Overall standings
1. (tie) Reed Kraeger, Elwood, Neb., 3.8; and Cade Goodman, Waelder, Texas, 3.8 seconds; 3. Weston Winkers, Nelson, Neb., 3.9; 4. Cole Edge, Durant, 4.0; 5. Denell Henderson, Demascas, Ark., 4.1; 6. Tucker Allen, Oak View, Calif., 4.2; 7. Tyrel Cline, Henessey, 4.3; 8. Will Lummus, Byhalia, Miss., 4.4.
Saddle bronc riding
Thursday’s leaders
Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas, 84.5 on Sammy Andrews’ Cracker Jack. Leon Fountain, Socorro, N.M., 82.5. Jesse Bail, 82.5
Overall leaders
1. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas, 84.5 on Sammy Andrews’ Cracker Jack; 2. Spencer Wright, Milford Utah, 83 on Beutler and Sons Parlor House; 3. (tie) Leon Fountain, Socorro, N.M., 82.5. Jesse Bail, 82.5; 5. Dawson Dahm, 78; 6. Shad Etbauer, Goodwell, 75.5.
Team roping
Thursday’s leaders
Troy Boone, Mutual/Travis Goad, Reydon, 6.4.
Overall Leaders
1. (tie) Garrett Tonozzi, Lampassas, Texas, and Dustin Davis, Terrell, Texas, 4.6; Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 4.6 seconds; 3. Charly Crawford/Logan Medlin, 4.8; 4. (tie) Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II and Cory Kidd V/Clay Futrell, 5.0 each; 5. (tie) Luke Brown/Patrick Smith and Casey Tew/Jared Fillmore, 5.1 each.
Tie-down roping
Thursday’s leader
Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas, 10.4.
Overall leaders
1. (tie) Timber Moore, Aubry, Texas, and Kyle Lucas, Carstairs, Alberta, 8.6 seconds each; 3. (tie) Ben Robinson, Red Deer County, Alberta, and Marcos Costa, Menard, Texas, 8.7 each; 5. Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont., 9.0; 6. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas, 9.2.
Barrel racing
Thursday’s leader
Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 16.92.
Overall leaders
1. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 16.90 (standard pattern record); 2. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 16.92; 3. Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D., 16.98 seconds; 4. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampassas, Texas, 17.06; 5. (tie) Sabra O”Quinn and Cassidy Kruse Dean, 17.0; 7. Danyelle Campbell, 17.10; 8. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas, 17.18; 9. Dona Kay Rule, Minco, 17.20; 10. Michelle Alley, Madisonville, Texas, 17.40.
Bull riding
Thursday’s leaders
Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., 85.5 on Beutler and Son’s Smoke Stack. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, 83. Maverick Potter, Waxahachie, Texas, 83.
Overall leaders
1. Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., 85.5 on Beutler and Son’s Smoke Stack; 2. Dallee Mason, Weiser, Idaho, 84 on Powder River’s 723E; 3. (tie) Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, 83. Maverick Potter, Waxahachie, Texas, 83.