The Oklahoma City Thunder has opened registration for its summer Thunder Youth Basketball Hustle Camp in Lawton for ages 6 to 14.
Thunder Youth Basketball Camps offer kids the opportunity to grow in the fundamentals of the game and engage in a hands-on, team-centric environment. Hustle Camps focus on technical fundamentals and development drills to improve skill sets within defense, ball-handling, shooting, layups and more.
The Lawton camp is set for Tuesday, June 14 at the Lawton Family YMCA. Registration is $65 per child and includes a T-shirt, basketball, water bottle and one ticket to a Thunder game for the 2022-23 season.