The Oklahoma City Thunder roster keeps evolving.
The Thunder signed forward Jack White to a multi-year contract on Thursday, general manager Sam Presti announced. The terms of White’s agreement were not released.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
The Oklahoma City Thunder roster keeps evolving.
The Thunder signed forward Jack White to a multi-year contract on Thursday, general manager Sam Presti announced. The terms of White’s agreement were not released.
White, a 6-foot-7 225-pound guard, has limited NBA experience. He played in 17 games last season for the NBA champion Denver Nuggets. He also played in 14 games for the Nuggets G League where he put up solid numbers.
In his 14 G League games last year, he averaged 20.9 points on 54.4% shooting. He shot more than 40% on 3-pointers and averaged 9.6 rebounds in 33.8 minutes.
White graduated from Duke in 2020 where he received All-ACC academic honors.
To pair with the addition, OKC waived forward Rudy Gay, who the Thunder acquired from the Atlanta Hawks earlier this month.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.