OKLAHOMA CITY—The Oklahoma City Thunder is honoring active, reserve and retired service members during Military Appreciation Night on March 28 at its game against the Charlotte Hornets.

In partnership with Dell Oklahoma City, the Thunder will award two complimentary tickets to the game for the first 500 active, reserve, and retired service members who share their story at okcthunder.com/thundersalute. Additionally, each entrant will be automatically entered to win an OKC Thunder and Dell Technologies prize pack and courtside seats to an upcoming Thunder game.

