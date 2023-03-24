OKLAHOMA CITY—The Oklahoma City Thunder is honoring active, reserve and retired service members during Military Appreciation Night on March 28 at its game against the Charlotte Hornets.
In partnership with Dell Oklahoma City, the Thunder will award two complimentary tickets to the game for the first 500 active, reserve, and retired service members who share their story at okcthunder.com/thundersalute. Additionally, each entrant will be automatically entered to win an OKC Thunder and Dell Technologies prize pack and courtside seats to an upcoming Thunder game.
During the game, military members will lead the invocation and national anthem and halftime will be performed by The Victory Belles, a vocal trio from the National WWII Museum. Fans can also visit the concourse to write postcards to service men and women stationed overseas.
Thunder season ticket members are also invited in honoring our military by donating their tickets to the game which will then be distributed to military members and their families. Season ticket members can donate by transferring their tickets to donations@okcthunder.com through their online account manager.