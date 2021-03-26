OKLAHOMA CITY — Before the NBA trade deadline on Thursday, the Oklahoma City Thunder executed a three-team trade with the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks that landed the Thunder backup center Tony Bradley and guard Austin Rivers.
The full trade is as follows:
Thunder get: Tony Bradley, Austin Rivers, 2025 and 2026 second round picks, $9.6M trade exception
76ers get: George Hill, Ignas Brazdeikis
Knicks get: Terrance Ferguson, Vincent Poirier, 2021 second round pick
In 14 games with the Thunder this season, Hill has averaged 11.8 points and 3.1 assists a game while shooting 38.6% from the three-point line.
Hill has not played since late January as he has been recovering from thumb surgery.
Rivers, the 10-year veteran and son of 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, has averaged 7.3 points on 43 percent shooting this season. Bradley is averaging 5.5 points and 5.2 rebounds this year.
The franchise now has 34 picks over the next seven years following a series of trades that included superstars including Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul.
Also on Thursday, the Thunder waived Meyers Leonard shortly following the trade deadline, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Thunder acquired Leonard and a draft pick in a trade where they dealt Trevor Ariza over to the Miami Heat.
This move comes shortly after Leonard was caught on stream using an anti-Semitic term while playing Call of Duty. The Heat announced that he would be away from the team indefinitely in the aftermath of the incident, and the league subsequently fined him $50,000 for it.