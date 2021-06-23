NEW YORK — Despite better than 75-percent chance of landing a pick in the top 5 of Tuesday’s NBA Draft lottery, the Oklahoma City Thunder ended up with the No. 6 pick. Additionally, the Houston Rockets, whose pick would go to the Thunder if it fell out of the top 4, landed at No. 2, keeping the pick.
The Thunder entered the evening tied for the fourth-best odds of landing the No. 1 pick. But the more realistic hopes were of landing in the top 5 — where the draft is expected to be historically strong — but the team also had the possibility of landing two picks in the top 5.
Neither of those scenarios ended up transpiring.
The No. 1 pick — and the right to potentially take Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham — went to the Detroit Pistons. After Houston at No. 2, Cleveland will pick at No. 3, Toronto will pick at No. 4 and Orlando at No. 5.
The Thunder also have picks 16 and 18 in the first round of the draft (acquired in trades with Boston and Miami, respectively), as well as picks 34 and 36 in the beginning of the second round.
The 2021 NBA Draft will be held July 29.