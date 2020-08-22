The Oklahoma City Thunder are still alive. After double digit losses in Games 1 and 2 of their first-round series against the Houston Rockets, the Thunder bounced back in Game 3 with a wild 119-107 win in overtime to make the series 2-1.
In the first two games of the series, the Thunder struggled to score the ball, but their defense falling apart was the biggest problem. They stepped up on both ends of the floor in Game 3, getting to the free throw line to give their sputtering offense a boost, and holding the Rockets to 30 percent from 3-point land. Dennis Schroder went for 29 points off the bench, while Chris Paul finished with 26 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Houston couldn’t hold on down the stretch, however, and once James Harden fouled out early in overtime, they fell apart. Harden finished with 38 in a strong performance, but Jeff Green was the only other Rocket to have a solid offensive day.