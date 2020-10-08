We’ve officially reached the halfway point of the high school football season and by now, we often have a pretty good idea of who teams are.
But after some of last week’s results, it looks like it’s going to be a little harder to gauge.
After not playing a game for three weeks, Duncan went out and beat a Noble team that won the district last year. And on Saturday, the ultimate shocker: Cache, with a 20-point lead with less than 3 minutes remaining, gave up 21 points to lose a heartbreaker to Newcastle.
So what does that mean for this week? Well, it means that no matter what I or anyone else predicts, some team(s) will surely prove all of us wrong. But for a team like Cache, it means this week’s matchup has taken on even more importance.
Cache’s stunning loss doesn’t negate their preseason goals, necessarily. The Bulldogs could still win District 4A-1. However, they likely need to win out, beginning with a matchup against a stout Clinton squad fresh off a win over a ranked (3A) Kingfisher team. These two teams are more similar than most realize. Both play tenacious defense, both love to run the ball with their bell cows (Kynel Daniels for Cache and Atrel Bryson for Clinton), but have very capable quarterbacks as well in the Bulldogs’ Hunter Glenn and Clinton’s Caden Powell.
Ultimately, I think this one comes down to who makes the fewest mistakes. Whoever can avoid turnovers and penalties should come out on top. The other x-factor is if you believe in game-to-game momentum, which Clinton should have, with the high of beating Kingfisher compared to the low Cache felt coming back home from Newcastle. Expect a bruising affair. This one is close, but I think I like CACHE 24, Clinton 20.
(As always, home team in CAPS)
Mangum 30, APACHE 22: A very interesting matchup between a team we expected to be pretty good in Mangum and a team that frankly has surprised me a bit in Apache. Both teams can run it, but whose defense can come up with the big plays?
Empire 45, TIPTON 40: Truly, I think the disparity between my prediction for last week’s Tipton-Hollis game and the actual result had more to do with Hollis being far better than I thought, not the opposite being true about Tipton. There are still some very talented players there and a coach in Travis White who knows what it takes to win. The question is, will it be enough to keep up with a dangerous Empire team?
BETHANY 45, Elgin 17: The Owls continue to look for their first win against a Bethany squad who’s kind of hard to read.
Noble 55, ALTUS 10: The Bears are smarting over two consecutive district losses and need to take their frustration out on someone. Unlucky for Altus.
Ardmore 27, DUNCAN 20: Duncan got a huge district win last week over Noble, but I’m still not convinced they’re district contenders just yet.
Anadarko 34, DIBBLE 14: Once again, ‘Darko has to reschedule on the fly. They face a decent Class A team, but the Warriors should still win comfortably.
Frederick 31, MINCO 26: An interesting new matchup as both teams had their initial games canceled. Outside of Hobart, none of the Bombers’ opponents have come close to beating them, truly. Conversely, only one of Minco’s four wins came by more than one possession.
COMANCHE 41, Marietta 10: The Indians are coming off of two-straight losses and want to celebrate Homecoming the right way before a big game at Frederick next week.
MARLOW 49, Coalgate 12: The Outlaws show no mercy in yet another drubbing as they make their case for being the best pound-for-pound team in the area.
HOBART 36, Walters 13: Hobart hasn’t necessarily been convincing this year, but they should still have enough to beat the winless Blue Devils.
SNYDER 56, Central High 10: The Cyclones have just one blemish on their record and it’s to a darn good Mountain View-Gotebo squad.
Last week: 5-4 (one game canceled)
Season: 44-12