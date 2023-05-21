For the first time in Conference history, three teams shared the Big 12 baseball regular season title as Oklahoma State, Texas and West Virginia finished the year knotted at 15-9. Additionally, seeds and game times have been announced for the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship, to be held May 24-28 in Arlington, Texas.

Texas rallied in its final series against West Virginia, sweeping the three-game set to notch its 10th Big 12 title and third since 2018. The Longhorns won seven of their last nine Big 12 games, including each of the last five to earn the No. 1 seed in Arlington. UT was 4-2 against the other tied teams to earn the tiebreaker and faces No. 8 seed Kansas (8-16) at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

