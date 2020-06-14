Picking up where we left off somewhere around mid-March, leagues that have been waiting to finish the season were able to pick up the pieces and move forward last week.
In addition, the “Almost World Famous” Po-Boy was held for the first of many Monday night events scheduled over the remaining summer, and a couple of new leagues got started for a busy week in local bowling action.
Hill Edges Out Lindsay for Po-Boy Win
The first of the ever-popular, summer time favorite, Po-Boy tournaments was held last Monday night at Thunderbird Lanes where fifteen bowlers battled in a 2 game match to make the top eight and advance to bracket play.
Tony Faustner led the field with a 526 handicap total, scoring 258 and 216 scratch.
Angela Gardner rolled 484 for second seed followed by Dave Yett, 469, Nate Baggett, 463, Noah Ellis, 461, Johnnie Scheid, 435 and Mark Hill and Steve Lindsay who were seen packing their gear, thinking they were out with 430 and 416 respectively.
In the first round of the single elimination bracket, Lindsay advanced over the event leader Faustner, 266-235, Baggett won against Ellis 196-178, Yett beat Scheid 238-186 and Hill advanced over Gardner 226-188.
The best match of the night came in the semi final round when Lindsay faced Baggett in a strikefest that netted Lindsay a 269 and Baggett a 255 scratch outcome. Lindsay also had a 5-pin handicap ad-vantage making the final result 286-267.
In the other semi final match, Yett struggled while Hill stayed consistent, advancing to the finals, 225-182.
The championship round was set with Hill and Lindsay, the same two guys who were ready to leave after the first two games of qualifying.
Both put forth their best effort in, but Hill managed to edge out Lindsay, winning the first Po-Boy of the summer, 247-243.
Po-Boy events are held every Monday night at Thunderbird Lanes at 7 p.m.
On the League Front
For only having a hand full of press reports turned in, just about every league had someone bowl fairly decent which is a good start to a fantastic finish to the season.
High series last week came from Richard Jacoby, who put up a 746 while bowling in the Entertainers, Wednesday afternoon senior extravaganza.
Jacoby had games of 245, 255 and 246 to make up the series.
Bowling as his opponent on the same pair, Bob Carter posted 700 on the money on games of 197, 247 and 256.
Keith Thompson rolled the high front three in the Summer Scratch Trio of 712 on games of 224, 245 and 243, followed by James Biscaino at 247, 191 and 267 for 705.
Robert Copeland had a consistent 710 that went 245, 245 and 220 in the Socialites, and Mark Hill started back with games of 237, 247 and 226 for a 710 to lead in the TNT.
No-Tap News
This week we start the inclusion of no tap scores in the honor roll, welcoming the Tuesday No-Tappers league to the roster.
Not all of the bowlers in this league are required to be of senior age so you will notice a few without the asterisk precursor in the honor roll below.
This week’s top player with an 812 set was Brant Hill. The series included a 290 in game two but broth-er-in-law Steve Croft beat him out of the sweep with the week’s high game of 298.
Robert Copeland commanded the Senior 9-Pin Colorama last Friday afternoon, scoring 270, 268 and 245 for the winning high series of 783 for the scratch pot and 819 for the handicap loot.
Jerry Hill rolled in with a second place score of 789, followed by a tie between Don Ginter Jr. and Steve Lindsay at 758.
This week paid one play in the women’s division, awarding first to Charline Paslay the prize for a 747 score.
Honorable mention goes to Damon Foster for the week’s only No Tap 300 game, rolled in game two of this event.
Game one mystery doubles winners were Steve Lindsay with Carl Christman, 519 and Jerry Hill with Bob Hartley, 481.
Damon Foster with Walter Keithley took game two with an impressive 612, followed by Elaine and Bob Henderson, remember, it is a blind draw, with 562.
And for game three, the Hill and Hartley team took first with 539 and Charline Paslay with Diane Frame took second with 527.
Strike pot winners were Carl Christman, Marvin Cox and Andy Powell.
And in Special Shot news, Jerry Hill came up short after a strike, a seven count and then a single pin for 18, looking to win the 21 Jackpot.
Andy Powell went nine count and strike to end his bid in Match Play and Charline Paslay needed 7 pins to fall but got nine instead, ending her run at the Pill Draw challenge.
The senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama will be back every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm. This event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages age 50 and above.
What’s Happening?
Po-Boy tournaments at Thunderbird Lanes, Monday’s 7pm sign up by 6:30pm.
GLFS 15th Annual Open City Championship Tournament — June 27-28 and July 11-12 at Thunderbird Lanes. (Entries close at Midnight, June 24th. Note that there will be no walk in entries.)
Youth bowlers – Just for fun 9-Pin No Tap league, Tuesday afternoon at 1PM. Starts Tuesday, June 16th.
In closing this week I would like to thank you for hanging in there with us through this tough and difficult time. We haven’t had a lot to write about on the bowling front for quite some time but from what I have heard, you have all enjoyed the weekly bowling stories that we’ve provided to get you through.
I am ever so grateful for the late Neal Goode’s foresight to record his memories and I would like to thank his family, from all of us, for allowing us to share his life through his writing of the “History of Bowl-ing in Lawton” memoir.
I would also like to share with you the passing of long time Lawton-Fort Sill bowler Jim Fleming. Mr. Fleming has been a member of our association for many, many years until his health would no longer allow him to pick up a bowling ball.
Mr. Fleming’s illness required constant care and within the last year, he was able to get into the VA Cen-ter where he spent his last days without his constant companion, Peggy Towne, due to COVID-19 re-strictions.
Mr. Fleming came down with pneumonia and was transferred to Memorial Hospital where Towne was able to be with him until he passed. Towne said that Jim went peacefully in his sleep. Sending our thoughts and prayers to Ms. Towne and to the Fleming family.
Stay healthy, be safe and tune in next week for more bowling news.