Slow-pitch softball is one of the fastest growing sports among Oklahoma Secondary School Athletic Association (OSSAA) schools as more and more schools compete in the sport as a means of keeping their athletes busy and perfecting their skills.
At one time, there were just three classes for slow-pitch schools, however, now there are six and starting Tuesday three area schools will be competing for state titles at ASA Hall of Fame Softball Complex in Oklahoma City.
Out of the three, only Apache qualified as a regional champion and the Warriors will begin their title bid at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Field No. 2 against Pocola. Apache goes in as the No. 3 seed behind Morrison, and Latta. Wayne is the No. 4 seed. The tournament is a one-day event with semis and finals scheduled later Tuesday.
Cache and Cyril are the other two qualifiers as both finished as runners-up in their regionals to advance.
Cache will be competing in Class 5A and will face Broken Bow at 11:30 on Wednesday on the Main Field at the ASA complex.
Cyril qualified as a runner-up in Class 2A and will face Caddo at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Main Field at the ASA Complex.
Since Meghan Koch arrived at Apache five years after a standout playing career at MacArthur and Cameron, she’s been grooming the Warriors to compete well in both fast-pitch and slow-pitch.
Two years ago, the Warriors started the fast-pitch season at 10-1 and just when it looked like that might be their big chance, COVID hit and the playoffs were canceled.
“That was our dream team and we got off to a great start at 10-1 and won the Fort Cobb-Broxton Tournament and had things rolling,” she said. “Then last year we got in a slow-pitch regional with the No. 3, 4, 7 and 10 seeds and we beat No. 3 which was Hydro and then lost two one-run games to keep us out of state.
“These kids just kept coming back after that and they were determined to make it to state and we were able to get through the regional to go in as winners. These kids deserve it after what happened to them. Our seniors and juniors were on that good fast-pitch team and this is their reward for working hard and making it to state.”
Coach Koch said that while the two games are different, there are still things that remain the same.
“The ball still drops into the same hitting plane, but there are differences in the slow-pitch game,” she said. “You do more selective hitting, hitting behind runners and then there are the elements. The wind has really had an impact on this season and we’ve all had to adjust. It’s still defensively where you need strength on the left side. Plus, you have to know the pull hitters and there is a need to walk certain hitters who hit bombs and then work around them.”
As is the case with most teams, the good hitters are placed for their maximum output on offense.
“We have some talented seniors and two good juniors,” she said. “These girls believe in their talent, they know they are capable of doing what they’ve already done and they aren’t just satisfied getting there. We have all seniors in the outfield and we’ve worked in sophomores and freshman at some other positions.”
“Cameron Komardley and Jaysia Tieyah are batting 1-2 in our order and they have done an amazing job of just getting on base and setting up our other hitters,” she said. “Lilly Edwards was our leadoff batter but when those two started doing such a good job, I moved Lilly to No. 3 and she’s made teams pitch to her and she’s had some big hits for us.
“She and seniors Abby and Madi Vail have also been important hitters in the lineup. Then we have sophomore Barkley Price in the 4-hole and she’s had some big hits. All the kids down the order have come through at various times this season.”
While pitching isn’t as critical in slow-pitch, there is still a level of knowledge needed.
“Katelyn Kahrahrah is our pitcher and she has really come around this year,” the coach said. “She wasn’t with us last year because of COVID and was home-schooled, but she came out this year and started to feel her way through it all. She figured out the height and how to strategically pitch as the season went along. She’s a junior and we are glad she’s really learned her roll.”
While going in as a regional champion is usually a good thing, that’s not always the case.
“It was rather strange in Class 3A where three of the top seeds lost in their regionals, so that makes it really a tough bracket to figure out,” she said. “Pocola was actually ranked above us but they lost in their regional and came back as a runner-up so it’s going to make for a tough bracket but our girls are ready.”
Veteran Apache coach Danny Miller has been along for the slow-pitch ride, serving as Koch’s assistant.