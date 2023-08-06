It’s a big accomplishment for anyone to qualify to ski in the Water Ski Nationals, but one Oklahoma family has not only one person qualifying but four across three generations.
It’s the first time any family from Oklahoma will have three generations skiing in the Nationals.
Billy Varnell, from Marlow, is competing in Men 7 Slalom (age 65-69). His two daughters will also be skiing — Megan (Varnell) Allen from Newcastle will compete in Women 3 Slalom (age 35-44), while Maisey (Varnell) Covington from Duncan is set to ski in Women 2 Slalom (age 25-34). Along with his daughters, grandson Kutter Covington has qualified to ski in his first Nationals in Boys 1 Slalom (age 9 and under).
Kutter, 7, only began skiing the full slalom course this summer. He is currently ranked No. 1 in slalom in the 9 and under age division in our South Central Region.
All in the Varnell family, except for young Kutter, are seasoned competitors who have competed in many regional and national tournaments. Megan has medaled at the Nationals three times — 3rd in 2005 and 4th in 2006 in Women 1 Slalom (18-24), and 2nd in Women 2 Slalom (25-34) in 2017. Maisey won a 4th place medal in Women 2 Slalom (25-34) in 2018. Nationals awards medals to the top five skiers in each age division.
The Varnells all practice at Outlaw Lake, a small competition ski site located three miles west of Marlow.
The family just returned from competing in the South Central Regionals, held at Aquaplex near Austin. Kutter, skiing in his first Regionals, placed 2nd in his division, as did his mother, Maisey, who also placed 2nd in her age division. Megan placed 3rd in her division, and Billy placed 5th. A 5th place medal at Regionals automatically qualifies you to ski in the Nationals.
The Regional tournament is a prerequisite to ski in the Nationals and draws the best skiers from five states – Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.
Tournaments sanctioned through USA Water Ski and Wake Sports provides competition for a wide range of skiers — from elite world-class professionals to age division competition from nine and under all the way up to age 85 and over. This year’s Water Ski Nationals are being held on August 9-12 at Okeeheelee Park in West Palm Beach, Florida.