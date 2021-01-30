The MacArthur boys marched into Friday’s game Ardmore on an 11-game win streak following their win in the Otho “Sweet Pea” Curtis Tournament against Classen SAS.
The Highlanders would run away with yet another one, winning 92-62 over the Tigers.
The game began very fast, both teams sprinting from one end of the floor to the other, scoring the basketball in bunches. Quickly, MacArthur found itself with a 19-13 lead over the Tigers in the middle of the first period.
It wouldn’t be long before the Highlanders would find their groove. Baskets by Arzhonte Dallas and Danquez Dawsey would the Highlander offense rolling. A big momentum shift would go the Highlander favor as Ardmore’s Shawndre McGee would draw a flagrant foul on Dallas, setting up two free-throw shots.
After the call, Ardmore would draw 2 technical fouls on the sideline, giving the Highlanders another four shots to work with. In total, Dallas would shoot six free throws, making 4 of them. That would carry to the end of the quarter with a Highlander lead of 22-13.
Ardmore would come out hot, chopping away at the Highlander lead with the help of Jordyn Brown and Dion Brown. McGee and DD Coleman would begin to contribute their own scoring, cutting the down the MacArthur lead to five.
MacArthur would have answer for the Tigers following their scoring streak. With big three-point shots by Dallas and Brandon Cowan, the Highlanders would counteract any attack the Tigers had. Feeding off that energy, the rest of the Highlander squad would begin to cushion their lead. Going into halftime, MacArthur would lead 50-31 over Ardmore.
The Highlanders would pick up right where they left off in the first half. Dallas and Dawsey continued the attack, with Cowan helping alongside Montez Edwards getting warmed up.
Ardmore would begin to turn the ball over, giving the ball right back to the fiery hot Highlander offense. The quartet of Cowan, Dawsey, Dallas, and Edwards set up the Highlanders to close the deal. As the third quarter would end, MacArthur would lead 70-48.
MacArthur would not let up on the Tigers, continuing to get the ball in the paint and score efficiently. Dallas would put on a show in the late stages, tallying up his incredible night.
Dawsey would lead the scoring totals for the game with another 29-point performance. Behind him, teammate Dallas would finish close behind with 25, Cowan with 13.
For Ardmore, Jordyn Brown would lead the way with 13-points, as McGee would finish close behind with 12-points. DD Coleman would round up the double-digit scorers with his 10-point contribution.
For the Tigers, they will now look to avoid losing three straight games, as they get ready to host the Duncan Demons.
For MacArthur (16-2), the march to the gold ball continues as they get ready to host the Altus Bulldogs.