The first honor of 2022 is in the books, but perfection was denied on three different tries, by three different bowlers and in three different leagues during the first week of the year.
The eleven in a row frenzy began in last Monday’s senior Socialites league where Bill Cox claimed the first honor score of the year.
(We know that USBC does not recognize a game with 11 strikes in a row as an honor. However, as long as the Greater Lawton-Fort Sill USBC Association considers them worthy of recognition, we will consider these games of honor status.)
Cox started his day with games of 215 and 246 before his third game where, after one last spare in the first frame, he took strikes off the sheet for a 290 score, giving him a nice 751 for series.
Records show this to be Cox’s third career 290 game.
Tuesday brought about the next two 11 in a rows going in the books this week and because it was his first game of the night, we will start with Damon Claunch who was bowling in the Tuesday Night Mixed at Twin Oaks Bowling Center, Fort Sill.
Claunch came out of the gate with eleven strikes in a row, looking for his first career perfect game with one last strike.
It was reported that Claunch may have tugged that final throw just a bit because a three pin stood to deny the perfect score.
This is Claunch’s second honor score and his second 299 game, if that tells you anything.
The strikes went away but Claunch managed a 206 and a 203 for a 708 high series for the night.
And finally, for the one that got away, Josh Schoonover started his year at the top of the charts with games of 225, 246 and a should-have-been 299, for the week’s high series of 770 bowled in the His and Hers at Thunderbird Lanes last Tuesday evening.
League secretary Jeff Janssen said that a 10-pin remained standing on Schoonover’s final shot of the night.
Janssen also had a good night as he put together games of 244, 236 and 258 for a 738, followed by Troy Hardin who rolled 246, 234 and 237 for a 717.
Other League Highlights
Bob Carter gets top billing on the senior league front for a 756 on games of 235, 279 and 242 bowled in the Entertainers.
Mark Hill led us out of 2021 with a 753 series from the TNT league where he had games of 248, 279 and 226.
Kellan Hill was in there as well, scoring 714 on games of 256, 233 and 225, followed by Nate Baggett who shot 205, 258 and 246 for a 709 to send the year out with a bang.
Richard Jacoby’s efforts awarded him high series in the Goodtimes where he had games of 259, 247 and 223 for a 729, followed by Kenny Ratke who finished with a nice 270 game to sum up a 703.
The last night of the year for Suburbanites had lefties Troy Hardin and Keith Thompson leading them out the door.
Hardin walked away with games of 233, 269 and 220 for a 722 and Thompson totaled 712 on games of 217, 258 and 237.
David Fishbeck started the New Year with a 707 in Goodyear highlights where he had games of 278, 214 and 215.
Michael Gillian and Chad Perry were tied for second with the hard-luck 699 series’ and Ben Laird made a front ten effort in the Early Bird league that ended at 287.
No-Tap News
Kenny Ratke found the line early and carried forward in the Tuesday No-Tappers league with games of 300, 276 and 278 for a nice 854 series.
And David Fishbeck was back after a short absents, shooting 278, 296 and 234 for an 808.
On the final day of 2021, the Senior No-Tap Colorama was held with thirty bowlers in attendance.
After a 297 start, Sam Bowman walked away with first place in the men’s handicap division with an 844.
Second place went to Tony Faustner for 841 on games of 278, 231 and 278 and Paul Zerbe slid into third with an 830 that went 267, 245 and 288.
Bowling in the event for the first time was Sabrina Gibson who used beginners luck and a lot of skills to post games of 155, 242 and 233 for a 630/801 series that was a first place win in the women’s division.
Second place went to Kathy Zerbe who rolled a high game of 266 and tallied out at 769 with handicap.
Kudos for perfect no-tap 300 games goes out to Mark Paslay, Mike Peckinpaugh and Dave Yett.
Bowman also took first in the Scratch Singles event with an 808, followed by Mark Paslay at 807 and Paul Zerbe with an 800 even.
Strike pot winners were Leslie Bryan, Dameon Bradford and Richard Payette and Mystery Doubles results were as follows.
(Gm 1, 2nd) Mark Paslay/Peggy Towne, 561
(Gm 2, 1st) Tony Faustner/Sabrina Gibson, 548
(Gm 2, 2nd) Steve Lindsay/Dave Yett, 523
(Gm 3, 1st) Tony Faustner/Sabrina Gibson, 586
(Gm 3, 2nd) Randy Travis/Paul Zerbe, 559
Special ticket results show Tony Faustner missing the “21 Jackpot” after rolling a four count, a strike and then a six count for twenty, and Mike Peckinpaugh getting robbed in “Match Play” with back to back strikes before a solid seven pin stole the glory and the cash.
Faustner got another try when picked for the “Pill Draw” where he needed a seven count and got a seven count for the win.
Leslie Bryan was unable to leave a split for the “Snake-bite” prize and Paul Zerbe left Waldo be for the next time.
The Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama is held on Friday’s starting at 1 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes. All bowlers age 50 and over with a verifiable average are eligible to participate.