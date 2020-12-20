ARLINGTON, Texas — Over the course of the final part of Saturday’s Big 12 championship game, I was reminded of several Oklahoma football games from the past year-plus, none of which were games that made Sooner fans feel particularly comfortable.
When it was 24-7, my thoughts drifted to this year’s Bedlam game, having seen OU fans go from tweeting “GAME OVER” after 10 minutes to “I don’t like the looks of this” as the Sooners held a 14-point lead heading into halftime.
Of course, that uneasy feeling stemmed from Oklahoma’s inability to close out games in the early stages of the season, letting double-digit leads evaporate in losses to Kansas State and Iowa State, while allowing the hated Longhorns to erase a 14-point lead with under 4 minutes left and force overtime, with eventual victory being the only thing keeping fans’ fingers off the panic button.
All those games flashed through my head on Saturday, as did last year’s near-disaster against Iowa State. In each instance, Lincoln Riley’s play-calling had been scrutinized by the public and sometimes by the media. Whether it be fair or unfair, the whiz kid of offensive play-calling has been skewered by his team’s inability to keep the foot on the throat.
Those voices demanding explanations and improvements were growing louder by the minute on Saturday afternoon, and quite frankly, some of the criticism was probably deserved.
But for all the criticism Riley has taken, let’s take a step back and remember where this team was the week after Oct. 3: riding a two-game losing skid en route to the Cotton Bowl (the stadium, not the bowl game) and looking like little more than an also-ran in the Big 12.
Flash forward 11 weeks and look at where Oklahoma is now. The Sooners might be heading to the Cotton Bowl (the game!) after rattling off seven straight wins. And sure, they played the softer portion of their conference schedule on the back end, but they also just held the top rusher in the country to 79 rushing yards and picked off the first-team all-conference quarterback. It can’t be denied that OU flipped a switch in mid-October. And while the returns of Rhamondre Stevenson and Ronnie Perkins will probably forever be looked at as the catalysts, Riley deserves some credit for the turnaround. You don’t turn a team that looked a mess in early October into a team that was garnering light playoff consideration in mid-December without some leadership from above.
Sure, maybe it wouldn’t hurt Riley to hire a play-caller, a la Mike Gundy in 2010. But for now, Riley is still a better the play-caller. And flaws and all, he’s still a better offensive mind than 95 percent of college football has to offer.
He’s also now a six-time Big 12 champion in six years in Norman.