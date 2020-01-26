The ‘On’ switch has been flipped and it’s game on in the bowling community.
It happens every year about this time, we’ve made the turn at half way through the league season and it is time to knuckle down and get some scores in the books.
Keith Thompson was last week’s star player with what is believed to be his 36th career 800 series, bowled in the Suburban league at Twin Oaks Bowling Center, Fort Sill.
Thompson zoned in for games of 269, 258 and 279 for an impressive 806 for totals.
High game for the Suburban league came in game two with Matt Casey and Joe Langley both running the front nine.
It was reported that Casey was able to get the tenth before throwing wide on the fill ball while Langley went through the nose on the tenth ball.
Along with high game honors, Casey ended up with second high series of 753 on games of 259, 289 and 205.
Jim Bomboy rolled 231, 234 and 258 for 723 and Demetrius Wilcox rounded out the Suburban list of high rollers with 710 on games of 268, 238 and 204.
Hill Rolls First 300 of Decade
Well, we’ve had our first everything else of the decade, how about our first 300 game of the decade?
That happened last Monday evening at Thunderbird Lanes during the Early Birds league where Brant Hill lined up out of the block and rolled twelve strikes in a row for yes, our first 300 game of the year and decade.
Records show that this is Hill’s 13th career certified 300 game.
Added games of 206 and 213 allowed for a 719 for series.
Joe Langley was in on this shoot as well, scoring 236, 256 and 213 for a 705.
And a shout out to Kendall Casey who had games of 170, 163 and 157 for a 490 series off a 108 av-erage.
Janssen Rounds Out Weeks Honors with 290
Our final honor of the week came from the His and Hers league at Thunderbird Lanes where Jeff Janssen kicked off the night with a 4-pin spare, off the sheet, 11 in a row, 290 game.
Janssen added games of 216 and 201 to give him 707 for series.
High series honors went to Daniel Gonzalez for a 715 on games of 257, 257 and 201 followed by Dun-can McDonald who shot 212, 221 and 279 for a 712.
Honorable mention goes to Lanny Landram for his first 600 series of the season of 603, thanks to a 236 closer, and to Kevin Pair for a 220 game bowled off a 144 average.
In other news
The Guys and Dolls league at Thunderbird Lanes reported another high scoring week with Andrew Peter-ing leading with a 747 series on games of 232, 247 and 268.
Bill Cox was next best with 736 that went 267, 223 and 246 and Andrew McCann rounded out the top three with 714 on games of 241, 279 and 194.
Gary Hance had the high game of the night in game two where he had the front ten for a 289 total.
Catching up on Goodyear league news, Tim Lundquist led the week of Jan. 12th, putting together games of 239, 257 and 226 for a 722, followed by David Fishbeck who rolled 191, 265 and 246 for 702.
Last week Michael Gillian took the reigns scoring 223, 235 and 269 for 727, followed by Scott Lock-wood who shot 204, 258 and 238 for a 700 on the nose.
High game over the last two weeks was a 278, one by David Fishbeck and the other by Steve Freitag and congratulations to Justin Brown for a 610 series on games of 234, 183 and 193 off a 155 aver-age.
And our senior league bowler of the week was Gary Hill who rolled 256, 248 and 220 for a 724 series.
Youth News
Caden Burk led on the youth league front with a 600 even from the TBird Legends where he rolled 207, 179 and 214.
And after a slow start, Kalan Hicks had games of 122 and 106 for a 313 for the high in the TBird Hot-Shots, 11 and under age group.
Senior Colorama No-Tap Results
Eugene Augustine brought his A game to the lanes and scored the high handicap series of the day to win first place in the men’s division of the Senior 9-Pin No Tap at Thunderbird Lanes a week ago last Friday afternoon.
Augustine had games of 268, 179 and 246 for a 693/837 winning score.
Second went to JP Nauman for an 812 and last week’s winner, Andy Powell, dropped to third with 799.
Nauman’s efforts awarded him first place money in scratch singles for a 770, followed by Sam Bow-man who rolled an 11 in a row, 295, the first game of the event.
Bowman finished with 734 for second in scratch singles.
Elaine Henderson put up games of 230, 215 and 167 for a 612/795 winning score in the ladies divi-sion.
Zari Conway was a close second with 787, winning a consolation prize for her effort.
Mystery Doubles winners in game one were Elaine Henderson with Diane Frame for a 570, followed by Sam Bowman and Michael Sneed, 565.
Don Ginter Jr. and JP Nauman took game two with 547, followed by Zari Conway and Walter Keithley with 530.
And game three winners were Bob Hartley with James Williams for 541, followed by the Con-way/Keithley team with 531.
Strike pot winners were Justin Williams, James Williams and Melvin Tubbs and there was even a nice little payday in the special challenge shot portion of the day.
Diane Frame started the feature off with an attempt at the “21” jackpot but came up short with counts of 9, 5 and 6 for 20.
And Walter Keithley drew the dreaded number two pill in the Pill Draw ending the festivities with a 7-count.
But that middle game, Match Play, was all about Billy Carrion.
Carrion said that he had not bowled on the pair where the special shots were being done so he didn’t have any idea of how the lanes were reacting. He said that his only hope was to throw like he had been, going for strike, and see what happens.
Apparently that pair had a little more oil and Carrion was down with a 7-count when the ball didn’t make the turn.
Two more shots just like the first one and Carrion walked away a winner with trip 7’s! The last we heard, he was on his way to buy a lottery ticket.
The Senior No-Tap Colorama is open to all bowlers 50 years and up and is held every Friday afternoon starting at 1PM at Thunderbird Lanes.
Valentines Mixed Up Doubles
The annual Valentines Mixed-Up Doubles is slated for Sunday, Feb. 16th at Thunderbird Lanes.
It is quite possible that this event is full as at press time, there were only 5 unpaid spots remaining.
Because of the demand, no spots will be held without payment in full.
Entries are available only at Thunderbird Lanes.