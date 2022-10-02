It was a high scoring week on the lanes as reports show a perfect 300 game, three games with 11 strikes in a row and several bowlers just a strike away from posting an 800 series.
The top story is the one with the least information available but we could not hold off on sharing the news of Ryan Thomas rolling his first career perfect 300 game while bowling in the His and Hers league at Thunderbird Lanes last Tuesday evening.
Word has it that Thomas was bowling unopposed and until the opponent bowls, scores are not avail-able, but who can keep quiet about something like this?
Besides bowling on lanes 1 and 2, which truly is all we know though so, congratulations Ryan, here is to many more and by the way, that is the first 300 game of the 2022-2023 season.
Apparently, Thomas wasn’t the only bowler to find a line in the His and Hers as Troy Hardin went 244 and 237 before putting up a 290, 11 in a row, for game three to sum up a 771 series for his entry on this week’s astronomical honor roll.
And Secretary Jeff Janssen rolled 215 and 227 before lining up for the front ten strikes of game three that ended at 288 for a 730 series.
Keeping with the theme, congratulations are also in order for Tim Lundquist who put his second 11 in a row in the books for this season with a 290 opener from the Goodyear Mixed.
Lundquist added a 196 and a 248 to put his name on the 700 list at 734.
Our third and final 11 in a row bowled last week came from the senior Entertainers league where Kenny Ratke opened in first frame of his second game before going off the sheet for a 279.
Ratke sandwiched the local honor between games of 237 and 206 for a 722.
Kaplan scores top series
Bill Kaplan earned top billing in the series category with a 782 rolled in the Tuesday Night Mixed at Twin Oaks Bowling Center.
Kaplan was in the zone scoring 258, 245 and 279 to make up the total.
Tracy Price was another TNM bowler scoring on the plus side with games of 256, 257 and 248 for a 761 and rounding out the top three was Jimmy Bomboy who shot 728 after opening with a front ten, 288 score.
Bomboy followed with 193 and 247 to make up the series.
On his previous outing, bowling in the Suburban league, young Mr. Bomboy neared his first 800 series with games of 279, 229 and 265 for a 773.
It was reported that he needed to double in the 10th frame of game three but threw a little too far inside and ended up opening in the tenth instead.
Kenny Ratke was another bowler double-dipping in the high series department, putting together a 766 in the Suburban league on games of 222, 265 and 279.
Phil Kilmartin had a rough start to last Monday’s bowling but regrouped and recouped with a 781 series from the Early Birds setting.
Kilmartin had games of 278, 245 and 258 to make up the week’s second highest honor roll series.
David Yett found success in the Early Birds as well, posting a 722 that included games of 255, 210 and 257.
Kellan Hill continued his run in the TNT league with a 748 series this week on games of 246, 258 and 244, Chris Dickerson put the Friday Night Mixed Rollers in the news with a 740 series that went 215, 257 and 268 and the bowling column would not be complete without an entry from Richard Jacoby.
Jacoby was last week’s high roller in the senior Goodtime league, posting 704 on games of 266, 243 and 195.
Youth with 725
Youth bowler Caden Burk threw his hat in the ring with a nice 725 series from the TBird Legends youth league, bowled last Saturday morning at Thunderbird Lanes.
Burk put games of 237, 267 and 221 together to make up the series.
Adonis Coleman led in the U12 TBird HotShots with a 415 set that included games of 153, 126 and 136.
And bowling league for the first time ever, 7 year old Tessa Derenoncourt joined the HotShots and posted her first certified 100 game.
No-Tap Colorama Results
David Yett was the no-tap bowler of the day scoring 300, 255 and 298 for an 886 handicap series to take first place in the men’s division of the senior No-Tap Colorama a week ago last Friday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes.
James Halstead Jr. took second with a handicap total of 833.
Sue Avis was the winner in the women’s division with 836 on games of 228, 206 and a no-tap 300 for good measure.
Yett and Halstead were also 1 & 2 in the Scratch Singles race, Yett with 853 and Halstead with 683.
Mystery Doubles winners went as follows.
Gm. 1, 1st – Don Ginter Jr/Shirley Hanley, 584
Gm. 1, 2nd – Diane Frame/David Yett, 540
Gm. 2, 1st – Roy Johnson/Damon Foster, 539
Gm. 2, 2nd – Sue Avis/Charles Norman, 504
Gm. 3, 1st – Sue Avis/Charles Norman, 648
Gm. 3, 2nd – Peggy Towne/Robert Lansberry, 585
Every strike pot ticket saw a winner including Dee Gustafson, Diane Frame, Charles Norman, James Halstead Jr., JP Nauman and Roy Olson.
However, there were no winners on the special challenge shots.
JP Nauman was looking for trip 7’s but threw a strike on ball three and busted with twenty-four on the “21 Jackpot”.
Don Ginter Jr. rolled a strike for his target goal on “Match Play”, but only got eight on the next ball to end the run.
Sue Avis needed five but got six for her “Pill Draw” attempt and Robert Lansberry succeeded in get-ting only one pin on the “Snake-Bite”. We are still wondering what happened with that one.
Just the same though, Roy Johnson thought he had Waldo in the bag as well but instead, caught the head pin and got a strike as you never know what might happen under these circumstances.
And finally, the All New “Make That Spare” shot had Peggy Towne looking at the 2-4-7-8-10.
Peggy got them all except for the 10-pin sitting over in the corner all alone.
Join the fun every Friday at 1pm at Thunderbird Lanes. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old to participate.