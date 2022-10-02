It was a high scoring week on the lanes as reports show a perfect 300 game, three games with 11 strikes in a row and several bowlers just a strike away from posting an 800 series.

The top story is the one with the least information available but we could not hold off on sharing the news of Ryan Thomas rolling his first career perfect 300 game while bowling in the His and Hers league at Thunderbird Lanes last Tuesday evening.

