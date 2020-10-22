Carlos Harbin is probably the best recruit that Cache head coach Faron Griffin landed in the off-season but it’s not what you might think; this player has been a Bulldog since he was in the fourth grade.
“I had Carlos in AP (Advanced Placement) History last year and I knew he was a good athlete for the basketball team and I talked him into coming out,” Griffin said. “He’s doing a great job for us at cornerback and really seems to be enjoying the experience.”
And that folks is an understatement.
“I’m really enjoying the family attitude that this football program has,” Harbin said before Wednesday’s practice. “All the coaches make you feel important and make you want to work extra hard to get better.”
As a cornerback Harbin has faced some challenge, including going up against a 6-7 Bethany receiver several weeks ago.
“I’m 5-10, so to go up against that guy was something,” Harbin said, a big grin visible under his mask. “The coaches came up with a good game plan and we all helped try and keep him in check. It was a challenge but Coach (Roger) McCardle really helps me learn my footwork and all about getting leverage and using your other defenders to help.”
The Harbin family came to Cache when the Army transferred his parents to Fort Sill. Dad Carlos Harbin Sr. was deployed several times to Iraq and Afghanistan while mom Stacy remained to take care of the family.
“My dad was deployed and when that happens you just have to stick together as a family and be willing to help out in any way,” the pleasant 5-11 senior said. “I have an older sister Charlotta, who ran track here, and my brother Tyler is a ninth-grade quarterback.”
Harbin hasn’t just been taking tough history classes, he’s currently taking Algebra I, Composition I and a music class at Cameron.
“I’m trying to get as many hours as possible at Cameron and it’s been going pretty well,” the honor student said. “My goal is to get into college and learn to be a chiropractor. I just happened to be watching some U-Tube videos and was impressed at how they learn to work on alignment and things that ease the pain for patients.”
If the Bulldogs have a strong finish in their final three games and get a good playoff draw, he’d probably love to celebrate with his favorite meal.
“Without a doubt my favorite is chicken fried steak from Texas Roadhouse,” he said. “I love it covered in cream gravy with French fries and green beans. And about a dozen of their rolls; those things are fabulous.”
But first the Bulldogs have matters to take care of on the field.
“We really want to win these last three to prove that we’re a better team than we showed in those loses,” Harbin said. “We are a better team now and we are playing with more confidence.
“I give a great deal of the credit to my man George Harper who has really been a mentor for me. He’s gone out of his way to teach me as much as possible. He and Coach Mac (McCardle) have really spent time with me and I owe them a great deal.”
Right now, it seems the entire Cache football family owes this talented senior for opting to get involved and making a difference.