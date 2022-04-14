Signing events are a part of the job of any sports writer and while you spend time visiting with the athlete and the coaches, every now and then there is a counselor hiding behind the crowd.
Wednesday Cache standout Dillon Stinson signed a NCAA Division I letter of intent with the University of Tulsa and while his ability in track and field was why he was recruited, there is much more to this young man than just how fast he can run or how far he can jump.
Cache High School counselor Tammy Fritz had already done her job, getting all the paperwork organized, then she quietly was watching from behind the large group of teammates, family members and friends, wearing a huge smile.
“Dillon has it all together, he’s a 4.0 student and knows just what he wants in life,” she said. “He is really an amazing young man.”
Of course, knowing the standards at Tulsa, you have to be a good student to get a scholarship offer regardless of how talented you are in your respective sport.
But Stinson has plans that are so into the future that he even stumped this writer when he started talking about becoming a blockchain engineer.
“it’s basically the future of technology where the blockchain engineers make sure the various integrated systems will work together like they are designed to do,” Stinson said. “I hope to get my degree and then move to Austin, Texas, which is quickly becoming a major player in the technology field.”
However, before he takes his talent and desire to learn to Tulsa, he has some unfinished business at the Class 4A state track meet and his goal is to help the Bulldogs take the next step and win a state title.
“I run the hurdles, I’m a long jumper and I run on our 4x200 and 4x400 relays,” Stinson said. “I’ve been to state every year and this year we’re ranked No. 1 in both relays and I’m ranked No. 1 in the long jump. I really enjoy the 400 because being a sprinter, that distance challenges me to be good at that distance but still have the sprinter ability at the end.”
He’s such an important part of the relays that he runs the anchor leg on both this year and the Bulldogs will be out to defend the state title in those two events, which helped them finish second in the state meet behind only Lincoln Christian last season. The Bulldogs will compete in a regional April 30 in Plainview, then head to Catoosa for the 4A State Meet on May 6-7.
“He is the staple of this team,” boys track coach Tanner Thompson said. “He is a huge reason we have been having the success we have had in the past few years.”
Coach Chris Huff, who coached the Cache cross country team to the 4A state title last fall, agreed that Stinson is an invaluable member of the team.
“Dillon is a good leader and a hard worker,” Huff said. “He and Alex Dailey have been a big part of our improvement. They have both been willing to work during the summer running and going to AAU meets to improve. They have been a big part of motivating these younger athletes.
“Each athlete is limited to four events but in an athlete like Dillon, he could help us in other events as well. He has the mindset of a sprinter but also understands the mentality a distance runner needs.”
Stinson comes by the speed naturally as his father, Dr. Darryl Stinson, ran track at Auburn during his college days. Dr. Stinson, the head of the radiology department at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, was on hand for the signing along with wife Vicki and Dillon’s sister Hailee.
With so many schools interested in Stinson, we asked him why Tulsa?
“I loved the campus when I made my visit and I loved the way the coaches discussed my career there,” he said. “They are eager to work with me and help me improve. And they have the engineering program that I’m eager to study. It just seemed like the best place for me.”
For now, Cache High School’s track team is the priority and as Stinson says, winning that state title would be the perfect ending to his great prep career.
“We have a chance, we just have to do well in the individual events, the field events and then have good finishes in the relays,” he said. “That’s our goal; we all want to take that next step.”