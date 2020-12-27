Three years ago, three of the Constitution’s sports writers gave their opinions on the best of the high school football season in the area.
We decided to do that once again, because in a year that was marred by canceled games and quarantines, there was so much good that happened in the area. Marlow had a historic season, riding a devastating defense and consistent offense to the Class 2A quarterfinals. Frederick also made it to the 2A quarters behind a speedy defense and a powerful run game. Meanwhile, Mountain View-Gotebo finished one step away from the state championship game, MacArthur earned 2nd place in its district and Duncan and Anadarko had seasons that surprised quite a few people.
All told, there were a lot of great performances, great games and great moments. So to put a bow on the season, here are the best of the best that our scribes saw this season. Enjoy!
Best game I saw/covered
Glen: Guthrie-MacArthur, Playoffs 2nd round — When a game begins with a kickoff return for a touchdown, that’s a pretty good start (well, not so good for MacArthur fans in this case). Guthrie jumped out to a 14-0 lead, and the visitors led Mac by 17 with less than 3 minutes left in the 3rd quarter. But behind big plays by receiver Montez Edwards and an 87-yard run by Nasir Kemper, the Highlanders cut the lead to 3 about midway through the 4th quarter. After forcing a Blue Jay punt and converting on a crucial 3rd down play, the Highlanders were mounting a potential go-ahead drive, all while possessing the momentum. But a high snap bounced off the fingers of MacArthur quarterback Gage Graham, off the turf and into the arms of a Guthrie defender. The Blue Jays were able to kneel out the rest of the clock for a 42-39 win. I know MacArthur fans may not agree with this being on the list, but the combination of big plays, the belief that MacArthur was actually going to pull off the improbable comeback and then the curveball of an ending made this one an edge-of-your-seat game.
Joey: Frederick-Millwood, 3rd Round Playoffs — For many years, when the playoffs came around, few programs had been as tough to beat as Millwood. But Frederick wasn’t impressed with the playoff history of the Falcons when they met in the Class 2A playoffs this season.
Millwood was ranked No. 2 and favored to handle the Bombers, especially since the game was in Oklahoma City. But none of that bothered Frederick, who earned a 29-14 victory to advance to the quarterfinals.
Zac Mathews had a big hand in the playoff win (more on that later). The Bombers allowed Millwood just 115 yards rushing and the Falcons were able to complete 1 of 10 passes for just minus-3 yards.
Chris: Cache-Newcastle, Week 5 — I’ve always felt that I’ve had a curse. Every team I cover seems to lose, and this goes back to when I covered basketball for another publication.
However, I thought my luck had changed on Oct. 2 when I covered Cache at Newcastle.
Cache took an early lead, and with 3:42 left in the game, the Racers were trailing 40-20. Fans from both sides were leaving, looking to get a head start out of the parking lot; rightfully believing the game was over. Finally, a team I was covering was going to win, right?
No. No, that didn’t happen. The Racers kept scoring and recovering onside kicks, and a 2-point conversion with seconds left in the game destroyed Cache’s hopes of a win. Newcastle took that game, 41-40.
Wish I could have been there
Joey: Cache-El Reno, Week Zero — When Faron Griffin took over the Cache football program he wanted to toughen his schedule and get a winning mentality established and it seems that the Bulldogs are doing just that.
This past season Griffin had his Bulldogs open the season on the road at El Reno, which was ranked high in Class 5A to start the season.
Cache scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to force overtime and while the Indians managed to pull out the win, 42-35, the effort the Bulldogs put forth in that game showed that they were going to be a contender in Class 4A and that proved to be the case.
Glen: (Tie) El Reno-Cache, Snyder-Velma-Alma — That Cache game at El Reno certainly sits high atop my list. I remember getting texts from Chris about how Cache seemed to have no answer for El Reno’s quick-strike passing attack in the first half. Then I get a text saying the game was going into overtime. Unbelievable.
But the Snyder-Velma game was another one I wish I could have been at. One of the reasons is I just really enjoy 8-man football. But the other was because this game had so many interesting storylines. Snyder had handed Velma its only loss of the season and the Cyclones held a slight lead at halftime of the playoff rematch. But Velma, led by quarterback Tristan Wainscott, roared back to take a 10-point lead in the 4th quarter. Snyder eventually tied the game, sending it to overtime. After watching Snyder get 6 on its first OT possession, the Comets answered. But the real cherry on top is in a game where Wainscott was marvelous, the decisive points came on a 2-point conversion by reserve quarterback Crue Garrett. And who says the sequel is never as good?
Best individual performance
Glen: Kynel Daniels (Cache) vs. Tecumseh, 1st Round Playoffs — There were a couple of others I could have put here. Nasir Kemper did a little bit of everything in MacArthur’s Week 1 win over Eisenhower. Lawton High’s Devin Simpson had an interception and three touchdowns against Edmond Deer Creek, though in a losing effort.
But when you have a teammate rush for nearly 140 yards (Hunter Tate had 139 on just 7 carries and could have easily made this list) and you are STILL able to stand out as arguably the best player on the field that night, that’s special. Kynel ran for 277 yards and 3 touchdowns on 27 carries against Tecumseh. And the scary part is, his team needed just about every single one of those yards. The Bulldogs won 49-41, in no small part due to Mr. Daniels’ huge game in what turned out to be his last.
Joey: Zac Mathews (Frederick) vs. Millwood, 3rd Round Playoffs — Zac Mathews was one of the major reasons Frederick was able to reach the Class 2A football quarterfinals this season as he was the ringleader in the Bombers’ 29-14 playoff win over Millwood.
Mathews threw one touchdown pass, he ran across a 2-point PAT, he caught a touchdown pass and in the final minutes of the game he intercepted a Millwood pass and returned it for a touchdown to seal the playoff victory.
Mathews was a key member of the Frederick defense that limited Millwood to just 115 yards rushing and negative passing yards.
Best home atmosphere
Joey: Chandler Field, Apache — There are so many great facilities for football across Southwest Oklahoma and most of us have our own reasons for why we enjoy attending games at those facilities.
Because COVID kept us from making all the popular area stadiums this season, I did have a chance to attend a game at Apache’s Chandler Field, which does bring back so many memories of my younger years in the Apache school system.
Apache’s athletic facilities have enjoyed a major facelift in recent years and while the Warrior Events Center is the showpiece of the school system, the football facilities also received plenty of attention.
The new restroom/concession stand complex on the home side is really well organized and spacious and the folks at Apache have prime handicap parking on the south end of the stadium for those who want to sit in their vehicles.
Of course, concessions are always a must for sports writers who seldom have time to eat on the road and a good burger or hot dog is our usual fare. At Apache you can even get a grilled onion cheeseburger from the grill of Dennis Crow, but you have to get it early before he starts his streaming broadcasts.
Chris: Chandler Field, Apache — There’s nothing fancy about Apache’s stadium, the lighting isn’t great; there’s the standard aluminum and wood bleachers and the scoreboard is nothing to brag about.
What they do have is a fan base like nothing I’ve ever seen before. Going to a game is like walking into an NFL playoff game in Green Bay. It is loud. Very loud. The bleachers are packed with students and family of the players, complete with noisemakers. Cars line the perimeter to honk their horns on good plays, families with blankets and camp chairs line the sidelines and end zones, the school band — it’s truly an experience like no other.
Glen: The Bomber Bowl, Frederick — It was my favorite last year and after two visits there this year, there’s nothing to change my mind. And just as we all expected, the atmosphere for the Frederick-Marlow game was beyond electric. From the police/fire vehicles escorting the team buses to the stadium to the little bomber plane to the fanatical fans and the hospitable people of Frederick (people like Principal Biggs and Loyd Benson always made sure I was comfortable and had a good place to sit), it’s a truly unique environment every football fan should experience.