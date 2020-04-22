It will be an NFL Draft like never before when teams log in to their computers on Thursday night. And while I do not claim to be any sort of draft expert, lack of expertise has never stopped sports fans from expressing what they think.
So here is part 1 of my official Round 1 NFL mock draft, with part 2 coming tomorrow. These picks are based on need, fit, probability the team will actually pick said player and a little of my own gut feelings thrown in.
1. BENGALS — Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
Don't overthink this, Cincy.
2. REDSKINS — Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State
Please see Pick No. 1 comments.
3. LIONS — Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
Yes, the Lions signed Desmond Trufant to try to replace Darius Slay, but I challenge you to find another corner on that roster that impresses you in any way, shape or form.
4. GIANTS — Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
You need to protect your young QB, as well as open holes for your star RB. Wirfs checks both boxes.
5. DOLPHINS — Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
Because of the circumstances, Miami's doctors were not able to personally check Tua out and give their opinion. If the Dolphins are not 100 percent sold on his health, there's a chance they don't pull the trigger. And I'm not saying Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen are Pro Bowlers, but I think this notion that the Dolphins NEED to draft a QB at No. 5 is a bit overblown. They have needs elsewhere, as well as two other 1st-round picks that could be used as currency with which to trade up to draft a QB later.
6. CHARGERS — Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
I know what I just about Tua's health, but I think he fits the Chargers' scheme better anyway. I can see them possibly taking Justin Herbert, but I just don't see them entering the season with Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick as their top two QBs. If the injury were not an issue, he's up there near the top of this draft. I have
7. PANTHERS — Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson
Carolina can't believe its luck, as one of the best prospects in the draft falls into the lap of new head coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow. Simmons' athleticism and rangy style of play can help pick up some of the productivity that left with the retirement of Luke Kuechly.
8. CARDINALS — Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
The trade for DeAndre Hopkins gives Kyler Murray a superstar target. But he needs protection, I don't care how much he reportedly wants to reunite with CeeDee Lamb. You've got a good enough receiver group around you now, just need to stay upright.
9. JAGUARS — Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
This mock does not have trades, but I can definitely see Jacksonville using either Yannick Ngakoue or Leonard Fournette as trade bait to go up and get someone like Okudah or Simmons.
10. BROWNS — Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
With Jack Conklin now on the roster, the Browns could put Thomas in at left tackle and suddenly, you have a pretty nice line in front of Baker Mayfield.
11. JETS — CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
The first wideout in a deep WR class goes off the board as the Jets get Sam Darnold a playmaker.
12. RAIDERS — Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
The Las Vegas Raiders (still feels weird) get a game-breaker with their first of two first-round picks.
13. 49ERS — Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
The run on receivers continues as the Niners, with a pick obtained from Indianapolis in the DeForest Buckner trade, get a burner to help make up for Emmanuel Sanders' departure. Ruggs can complement Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and co.
14. BUCCANEERS — CJ Henderson, CB, Florida
The Buccaneers would love an O-lineman here to make sure Tom Brady stays upright, but I just don't know if there's anyone worth taking at this spot. Instead, they attempt to shore up a defense that was bottom-5 in the league in defending the pass.
15. BRONCOS — Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
I could see this being someone a little shiftier like a Brandon Aiyuk, but Jefferson proved himself to be a fantastic receiver and would help give Drew Lock a very nice set of weapons.
16. FALCONS — Javon Kinlaw, DL/DT, South Carolina
Atlanta needs help all up and down the defense, despite having addressed the defense in the draft in recent years (Keanu Neal, Deion Jones, Takk McKinley, Isaiah Oliver, Kendall Sheffield). The addition of Dante Fowler gives them speed off the edge after Vic Beasley left, but there's still plenty of room for improvement up front. I could see A.J. Epenesa going at this spot, too.