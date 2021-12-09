There are times where everything works perfectly regardless of the sport, but when things go bad it just seems the harder you try the tougher the going can be.
Last year Apache’s Hunter Herrin and Comanche’s Ryan Jarrett both enjoyed banner National Finals Rodeo efforts at Globe Life Park in Arlington, in fact Herrin won more than $142,000 to climb from 14th to fourth in the final world standings.
This week the same two ropers just can’t get anything going as they both have earned just one check during the first seven performances at the Thomas and Mack Center and both missed their calves Wednesday night.
Jarrett was third with an 8.3 in the opening performance a week ago while Herrin was sixth in the second go-round with an 8.8.
The two veterans have three more performances to try and get something going but thus far neither has had much success.
A look at the results after Tuesday’s sixth round can be found in the scoreboard on Page 3B. While the area contestants are not having a good Finals, there are some dandy title races going in all of the events and those crowns will be determined Saturday night during the final performance.