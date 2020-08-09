The TNT and Entertainers ended last week, no worse for wear, happy that it is over and anxious to get a new season started, and let’s face it, who isn’t?
We have done a great job at keeping others and ourselves safe. We are learning to bowl with masks and are practicing social distancing whenever possible.
We love this game of bowling and are willing to make a few sacrifices to be able to play it for the fun, for the exercise and yes, to get our socializing in for the week, even if it is for only a couple of hours.
So let’s just kick this last season to the wayside and get a new one started, with modifications of course.
Season Results
The TNT league ended last Thursday evening at Thunderbird Lanes where team “Conquistadors” ousted the league favorite “Damage, Inc” by six and a half wins.
Damage Inc., who have won this league several times over the years, took second by only a half point over team “Bro’s B-4 Hoes”.
The champion Conquistadors members were Mitch Hill, Kellan Hill, Matt Ray, Nathan Baggett and Sara Hill.
Bowling for Damage Inc this season were Clyde Harris, Judy Lloyd, Steve Neher, Mike Peckinpaugh and Mark Hill.
And the team of “Bro’s B-4 Hoes”, referencing a gardening tool we’re certain, J.P. Nauman, Russell Nauman, Rick Olson, Marvin Cox and Bill Oakes.
Mark Hill ended the league with the high average for the men of 231.14 and Judy Lloyd earned the recognition for the women with a 192.71.
Showing the most improvement over the year was James Spann at plus 17.48 and Ginger Hoffman with plus 10.25.
Breathing a sigh of relief, yes, the league we thought would never end, ended.
On August 5th, of 2020, the Entertainers senior league rolled the last frames of the season that started on August 21, 2019.
When you look at it like that it is like forever, but really, we had fun and we are glad that we did it. Against all odds, we finished what we started it felt good to say we made adjustments and we made it happen.
A little better for some, like team “Kool Kids” who took first place this season with 84 and a half wins, a factor that was not determined until the final day.
Bowlers on the “Kool Kids” team were Tom Rine, Keegan Ledford, Sue Avis and Billy Carrion.
Second place went to “Moving Forward”, Gregg Klinekole, Duane Hurwitz, Sam Cosino, Ronnie King and Charles Norman.
And dropping to third was team “Sooner Nation”, Sandra Minnick, Lee Kliewer, Marc Turner, Dale Perry and Dan Nicar.
Bob Carter took another top average honor away, ending the Entertainers with a 215.79, as did Teri Jest-er who ended up with 199.90 for this league’s high.
And showing the most improvement was Sue Tucker for the ladies with an increase of 19.01 for the ladies and for the men, Leon Webb ended with plus 16.35.
And one last hooray for the Goodtimes senior league was a little no-tap fun after their league payoff last week.
Duane Hurwitz put together the only no-tap 300 score of the event, allowing him to take third in the men’s division with 735/816.
Mike Reid summed up an 825 with handicap to take second and Dave Johnson put up 243, 262 and 278 for 783/849 for first.
Mr. Johnson’s wife, yours truly, took first for the ladies with 841, followed by Shirley Hanley with 792.
This league will be back for the new season on August 13th as we will be off during Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year this season.
We have room to grow in this three-person league and bowlers needing to fill teams so stop by or call the bowling center for details on this and other leagues now forming.
Leagues are also getting organized at Twin Oaks, Fort Sill.
Women’s, Youth, Mixed, Senior, there is something for everyone, give them a call for details.
McCann Wins Po-Boy
Richard Jacoby, long time tournament director of the ‘almost world famous’ Po-Boy events held at Thunderbird Lanes, in a late announcement last week stated that in honor of the late Bob Swearingen, all Au-gust Po-Boy tournaments will be in his memory as he seldom, if ever, missed a Po-Boy.
Jacoby has a little something extra planned for the remaining events but this one included an extra $50 to the prize fund.
The attention drew 32 bowlers to the field where it took 438 with handicap, a set rolled by Sam Bow-man, to make the top 16 and advance to the single elimination bracket.
Leading the troops with 546 on games of 267 and 245 was possibly the last person to sign up as his was the last name on the page, Matt Ray.
In the middle were Lori Silva, 523, David Chester, 521, Andrea Halstead – Andrew McCann, 506, Ray Geffre – Steve Lindsay, 493, Mark Hill, 483, David Salazar, 481, Damon Claunch, 470, Mike Wilson, 465, Ashley Fowler, 448, Dave Yett, 447, Andrew Petering, 446 and Mason Sterkel, 441.
Advancing to the top eight were Matt Ray, Mark Hill, Andrew McCann, Dave Yett, David Chester, Ray Geffre, Steve Lindsay and Lori Silva.
In the next round, Ray beat Hill, 239-236, McCann beat Yett, 261-258, Chester beat Geffre, 201-179 and Lindsay beat Silva, 256-220.
Matt’s day came to an end when he faced McCann in the semis, as did David Chester’s when he came up against Steve Lindsay. Ray and Chester won an even share for finishing 3rd and 4th.
I don’t have dirt on this ending but it must have been a good one. Final score, 221-220 winner Andrew McCann.
We are also unsure of what Jacoby has in store for tomorrow night’s Po-Boy but there’s no doubt he will make it worth your while.
Please help the poor guy out and sign up early! Tournament starts at 7pm every Monday night.
On the League Front
The Summer Scratch Trio is the last of the certified leagues still to go with a few more weeks left of their season but as for honors, the slate has been wiped clean and we’re starting over.
Right now we are all tied at zero, let’s hope that doesn’t last long…
Taking top billing last week with his first three games bowled was Troy Hardin who shot 237, 268 and 268 for a 773.
Second best was Kellan Hill who went 233, 247 and 276 for a 756.
The night’s high game was a 279 by James ‘007’ Vaughn.
No-Tap News
Steve Lindsay didn’t let a little thumb injury interfere with his game, especially if the intent is nine pins or better.
Lindsay took advantage of the format and threw as few times as he could manage, scoring an 814 on games of 278, 246 and 290, an 838 that took first in the Senior 9-Pin No Tap Colorama a week ago last Friday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes.
Sam Bowman put a no-tap 300 on the board in game three to land in second with 836 which was a tying score with Gary Webster it was later found and corrected.
Lindsay and Bowman were one and two in the optional scratch series event, 814-788.
Sue Avis took back her crown in the women’s division with 733/829, followed by Charline Paslay’s 765 for second.
First time no-tap bowler Barbara Ellis was paired with the day’s high roller Steve Lindsay in the Mystery Doubles event.
The duo took first in game one with 543 and then another first in game three with a 552, the high score of the day.
Other Mystery Doubles winners include Randy Travis with James Williams who took second in game one with 541.
Tom Rine and Don Ginter Jr. put together a 541 for a first place win in game two where the team of Sam Bowman and Elaine Henderson rolled 538 for second.
And Sue Avis with Dan Nicar grabbed second in game three with 549.
Taking home strike pot funds were Sam Bowman, Gary Webster and JP Nauman and new comer Barbara Ellis showed she was only new to the event, not to how to play.
Barbara was drawn first for the ‘21’ strike pot shot where she had to roll three first balls with the goal being to knock over 21 pins.
No problem says the retired educator, 9+9+3=21 and she was a winner.
Cleo Travis fouled out with a six and then a seven count in Match Play and Elaine Henderson rushed right through the Pill Draw, leaving those two ticket to sit another week.
The senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama is held every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm. This event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages age 50 and above.
What’s Happening?
Annual Greater Lawton-Fort Sill USBC Association open meeting will be held on Saturday, August 22nd, at the VFW Post 5263, located at 103 NE 20th Street, Lawton.
The meeting will start at 1 p.m. All bowlers who are members of USBC are encouraged to attend.
Contact Thunderbird Lanes or Twin Oaks Bowling Center for details and information on the start of the 2020-2021 season.
Leagues dates and times are available for most long running leagues and there are some openings if you are looking for something new. Call and get signed up today and don’t miss a minute of the fun.